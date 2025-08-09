Several Former Oklahoma State Cowboys Set to Make NFL Debut This Weekend
We might be two weeks away from the Oklahoma State Cowboys' first college football game for the 2025 season, but that does not mean Pokes fans cannot sit down this weekend to cheer on some former Cowboys as they make their NFL debuts in week one of the preseason.
To help fans keep track of who to watch this season and where, we have got you covered.
Korie Black / New York Giants
After being selected in the seventh round of the 2025 NFL Draft, former Pokes cornerback Korie Black has the opportunity to land a role on the New York Giants defense this season with the help of a solid preseason and training camp as well.
Korie and the Giants will head to Buffalo this Saturday to take on the Bills. The game will be available on the NFL Network at noon CT.
Dalton Cooper / Kansas City Chiefs
Going undrafted in this year's NFL Draft, former OSU lineman Dalton Cooper was still able to make his way onto an NFL team as he now prepares to kick off his rookie season this Saturday against the Arizona Cardinals.
The Chiefs' biggest concern in recent seasons has been their offensive line, so Cooper should have an opportunity to prove he can be of value to Kansas City during these preseason exhibitions. He will also face former Cowboy defensive end Anthony Goodfellow, who is a member of the Arizona Cardinals.
Cooper and the Chiefs will head to Arizona and kick off at 7 p.m. CT.
Brennan Presley / Los Angeles Rams
Listed as the Los Angeles Rams' WR7 on their depth chart, former OSU receiver Brennan Presley hopes to make his way up the ranks this preseason.
The 5-foot-8 wideout went undrafted in the 2025 NFL Draft, but still found his way to an NFL team as the 23-year-old could prove to have some solid value as a slot receiver in the league.
The Rams will host the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday at 6 p.m. CT.
Ollie Gordon II / Miami Dolphins
Ollie Gordon II will look to climb up the depth chart this preseason for the Miami Dolphins after being drafted in the sixth round of this year's NFL Draft.
Despite the former star status Gordon once had in 2023 as College Football's best running back, the 21-year-old will need to put together a solid preseason if he wants to see pass Dolphins current RB3 Alexander Mattinson on the depth chart.
Gordon and the Dolphins will host the Chicago Bears on Sunday at noon Central time; the game will be available on the NFL Network. Former Cowboy Amen Ogbongbemiga is also expected to be in action in this game for the Bears.