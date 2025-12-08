Shawnee's Jaqwon Evans Flips to Cowboys Following Early North Texas Commit

When National Signing Day dawned, Shawnee offensive lineman Jaqwon Evans was supposed to be headed to North Texas. Instead, the three-star prospect and District 5A-3 Offensive Lineman of the Year faxed his letter of intent to Oklahoma State, flipping his commitment in a move that electrified Cowboy fans. He was one of many to join head coach Eric Morris and his first official recruiting class as a Cowboy.

The 6-foot-5, 310-pound Evans never left the field for the Wolves this season as they battled the juggernauts of Class 5A football in 2025. He had offers from the likes of North Texas, UTEP and Arkansas Tech this season, but it was the Pokes who made a last-minute push to land the O-lineman in the final hour.

“Coach Morris is definitely one of the main factors behind me signing with Oklahoma State. Just seeing what he has done and how he can develop players is amazing, and it definitely makes it even better that I will only be an hour away," said Evans in a recent interview with OK State on SI.

That proximity means family can watch every snap in Boone Pickens Stadium. For a kid who grew up just 60 miles from campus, staying in-state sealed the deal over out-of-state options. Evans dominated Oklahoma high school trenches with a rare blend of size and power, routinely pancaking defenders on film that went viral across recruiting circles. When asked which senior moments best readied him for Big 12 physicality, he pointed to the daily grind.

“Just staying in the weight room and getting better every day. Each and every day is always a new opportunity," Evans added.

Evans is a top 100 prospect at his position in the nation and is currently ranked as the No. 22 overall prospect in the state of Oklahoma. He is a multi-sport athlete who has competed in wrestling, basketball, track and field as well as powerlifting during his career at high school career at Shawnee. To top it all off, he also served as a Mental Mentor for sixth-grade students, as well as being active in community service with his church.

He is entering a program that will likely focus on developing freshmen very early on with many set to enroll early at OSU. The question arose as to what he could see his contributions being early on in his Cowboy career?

"I just want to be someone that they can trust and rely on and not have to worry about doing their job so I can be an anchor point for them," said Evans.