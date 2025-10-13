Should Hauss Hejny Return for Oklahoma State in 2025?
Oklahoma State has only seen one quarter of action from its opening starter, and it might be best if that doesn’t change this season.
On Aug. 28, OSU hosted UT Martin in its season opener. After a myriad of offseason changes, Mike Gundy and the Cowboys were finally ready for action in Stillwater.
In the first quarter, TCU transfer Hauss Hejny electrified the OSU offense, helping the Cowboys put up 14 points and have an encouraging start to the season on that end. However, that is arguably the only positive quarter of play from the Cowboys at all this season.
Hejny exited the game with an injury after that quarter after suffering a broken left foot, which required surgery. Recovering in the weeks since the injury, Hejny hasn’t returned to the field yet for the Pokes, and there’s a solid chance that won’t change.
Although Hejny has already used his redshirt year at TCU, OSU’s lack of success this season gives him no reason to rush back onto the field. Despite an initial target return of the upcoming Homecoming matchup against Cincinnati, Hejny should simply be taking his time and only step back on the field when he’s 100%.
With a medical redshirt likely for the quarterback if he doesn’t return this season, there’s a solid chance that Hejny simply exercises that option, given that OSU will be 1-5 or likely worse whenever he’s ready to return. Although Doug Meacham and the Cowboys would love to have their starter available, securing another year of eligibility makes the most sense for Hejny’s career and the OSU program if he decides to return in 2026.
While there’s a case to be made that Hejny could infuse some energy into the team, especially if he could return this week, there’s likely nothing he could do on the field to change the outcomes OSU has seen in Big 12 play. Sure, his elusiveness and overall talent would make the OSU offense better, but it probably wouldn’t make it good enough for it to be worth effectively wasting a year of eligibility he could retain from a medical redshirt.
With the Cowboys already looking ahead to 2026 and beyond, bringing back Hejny this season would be a shortsighted move. While Hejny would likely love to get back on the field as every player in his position would, OSU and its quarterback would be better off waiting until 2026.