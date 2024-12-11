Should Oklahoma State Look for a Kicker in the Transfer Portal?
Special teams has typically been a strong suit for the Cowboys, but their kicking situation could use some work.
In 2023, OSU had one of the best kickers in the country in Alex Hale. Hale’s departure after the season meant OSU’s kicking situation was filled with uncertainty going into the 2024 season.
The uncertainty came with the level of play, not who would be playing. Logan Ward was set to enter his fourth season in Stillwater, but he had never kicked a field goal.
After redshirting in 2021, Ward punted and kicked off for the Cowboys throughout his freshman season in 2022. He has continued his kickoff duties in the two seasons since and began to get some game reps as a placekicker in 2023, nailing all seven of his extra-point attempts.
His small amount of reps going into 2024 signaled that the Cowboys knew he would be an important piece of OSU’s squad. Still, there was no guarantee he would have a good year.
Overall, Ward was fine but didn't live up to the standard of recent OSU kickers. While it might not have been all that noticeable most seasons, OSU’s offense struggled throughout the season and desperately needed any points it could muster.
Ward finished the season 12-of-17 on field goals and made all but one of his 35 extra-point attempts. Entering his final year of eligibility in 2025, the Cowboys have a guy who can nail a field goal from 50+ yards, but the consistency isn’t there. That could lead to OSU looking into the transfer portal.
With so many players on the way out this season, whether because of running out of eligibility or entering the portal, OSU has an abundance of work to do at other positions. The kicker position is likely an afterthought for the Cowboys to begin the portal season. However, considering the boost a reliable kicker could give an inexperienced offense, a transfer kicker could be an overlooked key to OSU’s offseason.
Want to join the discussion? Like Oklahoma State Cowboys on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Cowboys news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.