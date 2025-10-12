Should Oklahoma State Pursue James Franklin in Coaching Search?
Oklahoma State might need to consider going after a big name for its next head coach.
Over the past two decades, Mike Gundy graced the sidelines in Stillwater. Easily the best coach in OSU history, Gundy’s time with the Pokes came to an end just three games into his 21st season.
With the Cowboys choosing to fire their long-time head coach after a loss to Tulsa, this season has only gone off the rails even more. With three straight double-digit losses since Gundy’s firing, OSU desperately needs to nail its next head coaching hire.
While some non-power conference coaches have landed on shortlists for the job alongside former OSU quarterback Zac Robinson, the Cowboys might need to consider one of the biggest names in the college football coaching landscape. Although it seemed like a near impossibility just a few weeks ago, OSU might have a chance to take its shot at Penn State head coach James Franklin.
Franklin is in his 12th season with the Nittany Lions, but it could also be his last. While he led his squad to the College Football Playoff for the first time last season in the new 12-team format and secured a spot in the semifinals, fans have been frustrated by his inability to win at the highest level throughout his time in Happy Valley.
On Saturday, Penn State suffered its third straight loss, falling to Northwestern 22-21, making the squad 3-3 for the year. His Nittany Lions also became the first team to lose consecutive games as at least 20-point favorites in the past 30 years, according to Action Network’s Evan Abrams.
Considering all of that, the Nittany Lions could be looking to move on to a new coach this offseason. While coaches at top schools who get fired might often head to another large school as an assistant, the OSU job could be incredibly appealing for someone in his position after seeing the success Gundy had in Stillwater for two decades.
Of course, it would also be a welcome sight if Franklin were to bring his defensive coordinator into town, with former OSU defensive coordinator Jim Knowles currently in that role for Penn State. While it would still be a long shot for the Cowboys to get Franklin, and it’s uncertain how much interest there would be from either side, the Penn State coaching situation will at least be something worth keeping an eye on over the next couple of months.