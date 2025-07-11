Simulating Oklahoma State's 2025 Season in College Football 26
Predicting Oklahoma State’s upcoming season seems nearly impossible, but EA gave it a shot.
Entering 2025, the Cowboys will have many new faces on the field and on the sidelines. With so much change in Mike Gundy’s program, OSU’s upcoming season will be one of the most interesting in recent history.
With the recent release of EA’s College Football 26, Gundy was in video game form for the first time, and he is leading the virtual Cowboys. Using College Football 26, OK State on SI simulated the 2025 season for OSU and got some interesting results.
Oklahoma State’s 2025 season simulation
UT Martin (FCS Southeast): W 35-14
at Oregon: L 35-18
Tulsa: W 54-30
Baylor: L 25-24
at Arizona: W 35-13
Houston: W 36-34
Cincinnati: W 40-21
at Texas Tech: L 35-10
at Kansas: L 38-17
Kansas State: L 45-0
at UCF: W 48-24
Iowa State: W 30-20
East Carolina (Frisco Bowl): W 34-6
The Cowboys got off to an unsurprising start to the season, going 2-1 in nonconference play. After a tight loss in the Big 12 opener against Baylor, the Cowboys rattled off three straight wins to be on the cusp of bowl eligibility at 5-2.
However, things got rocky for OSU, losing three straight, including a 45-0 loss at home to Kansas State, to drop to 5-5. While it momentarily looked like the Cowboys would be without a bowl game, they won their final two games to go 7-5 and clinch a winning record before beating East Carolina in the Frisco Bowl to finish 8-5.
OSU even got a little revenge for Iowa State’s 2011 upset, beating the Cyclones in the regular season finale after they entered as the No. 5 team in the country with only one loss. Looking at the big picture beyond OSU, the Big 12 got only one team in the playoff, with Iowa State taking the No. 12 spot with the final automatic bid. The Cyclones won one game in the playoff before falling in the second round, with Penn State being crowned the national champion.
As for stats, Zane Flores was OSU’s starting quarterback, throwing for 2,969 yards, 24 touchdowns and three interceptions. Transfer Freddie Brock was the team’s leading rusher at 1,204 yards and transfer Christian Fitzpatrick was the leading receiver with 817 yards and six touchdowns.
For defense, Bryan McCoy led the Cowboys in tackles with 82, and Cam Smith carried the OSU secondary with a team-leading two interceptions and eight pass breakups.
Overall, the season took a somewhat favorable turn for the Cowboys in what was a seemingly realistic simulation. While OSU’s fate on the field could be much different, it wouldn’t be shocking if the Cowboys ended the year at 8-5.