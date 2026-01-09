SMU Edge Rusher Billy Walton III is Headed Back to Oklahoma State

In the ever-shifting landscape of college football, few stories capture the essence of perseverance and loyalty quite like that of Billy Walton III. The edge rusher, once a high school standout who pledged his future to the Oklahoma State Cowboys, found himself navigating the twists of the transfer portal after stints at Texas and SMU. Now, in a full-circle moment, Walton has recommitted to the Pokes, bringing his seasoned talents back to Stillwater. This decision, announced recently, marks a homecoming fueled by unfinished business and unbreakable bonds.

BREAKING: #OkState lands commitment of SMU EDGE Billy Walton III.



The 6-foot-3 255lb Sophomore had 2 sacks for the Mustangs this season. He’s rated the No. 45 EDGE in the portal. pic.twitter.com/T9XPQnM7dL — Reagan Harris (OSU Mart) (@OKSTMart) January 6, 2026

Walton's journey began with an initial commitment to OSU out of high school, drawn to the program's defensive prowess and coaching staff. However, the allure of other opportunities led him elsewhere. At Texas, he honed his skills in a high-pressure environment, and at SMU, he further developed his understanding of the game. Entering the transfer portal this offseason, Walton weighed his options carefully, but the pull of orange and black proved irresistible. His recommitment signals not just a return, but a renewed determination to elevate his career in familiar territory.

Reflecting on what drew him back, Walton emphasized the enduring relationships that never dimmed. And recently sat down with OK State on SI to reflect on his journey.

SMU EDGE Billy Walton enters NCAA Transfer Portal, will have two years of eligibility remaining at his next stop.https://t.co/voq9N2Svev pic.twitter.com/oYBGpPPN3r — Billy Embody (@BillyEmbody) January 6, 2026

"I feel like what ultimately brought me back was Coach Richmond and the rest of the staff. When I committed back in high school, I wanted to play for Coach Rich, and that relationship never faded or went away, although I went to previous schools before this, he never wavered away from wanting to coach me," Walton said.

A pivotal factor in sealing the deal was Walton's most recent visit to Stillwater, where the sense of belonging reignited his passion. The facilities, the staff, and the overall atmosphere left an indelible mark, convincing him that OSU was the right fit for his next chapter.

"So when I visited, it still felt like a family. Those coaches coming from UNT also recruited me to UNT. We still have a relationship I talked ball with Coach Rich, and I really love the scheme and also just love the whole facility as a whole. It definitely feels like this could be the turning point in my career, and I believe that Oklahoma State will put me in position to be great."

Former SMU EDGE Billy Walton signs with Oklahoma State, @On3sports has learned.https://t.co/AU7AC9XH8a pic.twitter.com/ucoOVfUTgq — Billy Embody (@BillyEmbody) January 6, 2026

With experiences from powerhouse programs under his belt, Walton is poised to thrive in Oklahoma State's defensive scheme. He credits his time at Texas and SMU for sharpening his football IQ, preparing him to unleash his full potential as an edge rusher. At OSU, he anticipates a role that plays to his strengths, which will allow him to disrupt offenses with freedom and ferocity.

"Coming from Texas and SMU has taught me a lot about football, especially defense. So I’m a smarter football player all around now. So I think OSU would definitely put me in positions that I thrive in. They will allow me to be free and be a beast off the edge."

As Walton integrates into the Cowboys' lineup, his return could bolster a defense hungry for impact players. Under head coach Eric Morris, Oklahoma State aims to contend in the Big 12, and Walton's veteran presence might just be the catalyst.