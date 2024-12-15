Sooners Transfer RB Kalib Hicks Commits to Oklahoma State
Oklahoma State has another addition from its in-state rival.
On Sunday, Oklahoma transfer running back Kalib Hicks announced his commitment to OSU. Originally a three-star prospect out of Denton, Texas, Hicks adds some talent to the OSU running back room.
Hicks has been in Norman for the past two seasons but hasn’t had much of an opportunity to show his abilities. Since 2023, Hicks has played in only seven games and accumulated five carries for 25 yards, scoring his only career touchdown against Arkansas State in 2023.
Hicks comes to Stillwater with three years of eligibility remaining after taking a redshirt in his first season. A top 50 running back coming out of high school, Hicks could have a chance to prove his abilities with the Cowboys under new offensive coordinator Doug Meacham.
After a 3-9 season, the Cowboys have seen an offseason full of change in only about two weeks. With an almost entirely new coaching staff under Mike Gundy and a large amount of the 2024 roster set to be gone next season, Hicks is one of the many new faces looking to help OSU get back to being a Big 12 contender.
For the Cowboys, getting Hicks is a step in the right direction as far as the run game. While most positions have some level of uncertainty entering next year, running back is near the top of the list.
With Ollie Gordon off to the NFL and Arkansas transfer AJ Green back in the portal, Hicks joins players such as Sesi Vailahi and Rodney Fields Jr. as potential options to carry the load next season.
