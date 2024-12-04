Star Oklahoma State LB Nick Martin Declares for NFL Draft
One of Oklahoma State’s top defenders is heading to the NFL.
On Wednesday, OSU linebacker Nick Martin announced that he is declaring for the 2025 NFL Draft. Martin has spent the past four years in Stillwater and has one year of eligibility remaining but will forgo his final collegiate season to pursue a professional career.
Martin was among the many injured Cowboys in 2024 and played in only five games this season. He suffered a right knee injury in OSU’s Week 5 loss at Kansas State and never returned to the field for the Cowboys.
Still, Martin made a clear impact in OSU’s nonconference action and first couple of conference games. He finished his junior year with 47 tackles, including 7.5 tackles for loss and one sack. He also forced one fumble and had a recovery.
Before his injury-riddled season in 2024, Martin had a breakout year in his sophomore campaign. As OSU improbably won 10 games in 2023, Martin was an anchor of the Cowboy defense.
In 2023, Martin led the Big 12 in tackles with 140. That was also good for sixth in the nation. Martin also finished first in the Big 12 and third in the nation in solo tackles with 83.
Those numbers were enough to earn Martin a spot on the All-Big 12 First Team. Martin’s big sophomore year helped him earn spots on numerous watch lists going into 2024, including the Chuck Bednarik and Lombardi awards.
Martin’s time in Stillwater will not be forgotten any time soon. He finishes his OSU career with 203 tackles, 24 tackles for loss, seven sacks, two interceptions and two forced fumbles across 35 games.
