Temporary Mediocrity Could Help Oklahoma State's Long-Term Outlook
Oklahoma State has goals of competing for championships, but it might be wise to set those goals aside for now.
Mike Gundy is set to return for his 21st season as OSU’s head coach, and next season presents one of the toughest challenges of his career. After making 18 straight bowl games and securing winning records in each of those runs, the Cowboys went 3-9 last season to snap those streaks.
After the Cowboys entered as a Big 12 favorite and legitimate College Football Playoff contender, things went south quickly. Following a 3-0 nonconference slate, the Cowboys failed to win a single conference game, resulting in a myriad of changes this offseason.
With an almost entirely new coaching staff and a roster filled with newcomers, the Cowboys have done everything they can to ensure there won’t be another 3-9 season. However, with so many changes, it might be difficult for the Cowboys to reach the heights they’re used to under Gundy.
Coming into last season, OSU had made two of the past three Big 12 Championships, losing both times. Still, the Cowboys’ journey to runner-up in the Big 12 twice in three years was something to be excited about.
While many OSU fans want to believe that the team could be in for a surprise year, as Gundy has delivered before, it might be wise to temper expectations for the foreseeable future. In this era of college football, teams can have massive year-to-year swings, as seen with OSU’s recent history.
To combat having wild year-over-year changes, consistency is the most important factor. Consistency can be nearly impossible to control if the Cowboys aim for the top each season.
Instead, simply aiming for solid years and competitive Big 12 play is all the Cowboys need. Sure, there has been pressure on Gundy to step up and truly win big in the past, but after going 3-9, it’s clear that being consistently good is the key to a successful program.
Mediocrity isn’t always fun, especially for a program that has been inches away from greatness, but taking calculated shots every few years could be the Cowboys’ best championship strategy instead of trying to swing for the fences every season.