Oklahoma vs. Texas Prediction, Odds for College Basketball on Saturday, March 7

The Oklahoma Sooners are likely going to have to go on a Cinderella run in the SEC Tournament to have a chance at getting into the NCAA Tournament. They can also help themselves by capping off their regular season with an upset win against the Texas Longhorns on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Longhorns can do wonders for improving their seeding in the upcoming conference tournament if they can secure a win against their rival this weekend.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this Oklahoma vs. Texas showdown.

Oklahoma vs. Texas Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Oklahoma +7.5 (-105)

Texas -7.5 (-115)

Moneyline

Oklahoma +240

Texas -300

Total

OVER 154.5 (-115)

UNDER 154.5 (-105)

Oklahoma vs. Texas How to Watch

Date: Saturday, March 6

Game Time: 8:30 pm ET

Venue: Moody Center

How to Watch (TV): SEC Network

Oklahoma Record: 16-14 (6-11 in SEC)

Texas Record: 18-12 (9-8 in SEC)

Oklahoma vs. Texas Betting Trends

Oklahoma is 5-2 ATS in its last seven games

Oklahoma is 1-4 ATS in its last five games vs. Texas

The OVER is 5-1 in Oklahoma's last six road games

Texas is 1-4 ATS in its last five games

The OVER is 6-2 in Texas' last eight games

Texas is 5-1 ATS in its last six games played on a Saturday

Oklahoma vs. Texas Key Player to Watch

Dailyn Swain, G - Texas Longhorns

Dailyn Swain has been a one-man wrecking crew for the Longhorns this season, and he torched the Sooners in the first meeting between these two teams. He scored 18 points, 10 rebounds, six assists, and three steals. Oklahoma has to find a way to slow him down in the rematch.

Oklahoma vs. Texas Prediction and Pick

Oklahoma is far better than its record indicates. The Sooners even rank above the Longhorns in some areas, including effective field goal percentage, where Oklahoma comes in at 36th, compared to Texas, which ranks 53rd.

The most important factor to keep an eye on is the three-point shooting of the Sooners. Oklahoma ranks 73rd in the country in three-point shot rate, with 44.7% of its shots coming from beyond the arc. Now, it takes on a Texas team that ranks 321st in opponent three-point field goal percentage, allowing teams to shoot 36.4% from deep.

If Oklahoma can get the three ball to drop, this game is going to come down to the wire.

Pick: Oklahoma +7.5 (-105)

