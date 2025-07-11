Three 2026 Cowboy Commits Shooting for Monster Seasons
The 2026 recruiting class for the Oklahoma State Cowboys has been nothing short of spectacular. The O-State staff has landed the top recruit in Oklahoma and Arkansas on its way to one of the best recruiting classes of all time.
The added pressure for the 2026 class is out the window, and now they can give all of their attention to one final season under the Friday night lights. Which 2026 Oklahoma State Cowboy recruit will have the biggest high school season in 2025?
Kaydin 'Batman' Jones - Jenks
The superstar running back for the Trojans of Jenks was one of the most highly sought-after skill players in Oklahoma and enters his senior season with something to prove. Jones has been one of the biggest advocates for the Cowboys during the recruiting process and will surely have a bullseye on his back.
KD has the tools to be a 2,000 all-purpose yard back out of the backfield, and by season's end, those numbers may be even higher. Following a likely deep playoff run and potential State Tournament title game in his future, the Cowboys will be licking their chops to get Jones on campus as soon as possible.
Tajh Overton - Owasso
Tajh Overton was the most shocking commit for the Cowboys this season. Many expected the defensive specialist to be leaning towards the Sooners, but he flipped the narrative and is now a Cowboy. With his commitment out of the way, Overton can now play for a Class 6A State Championship.
His Rams fell in the State Championship game a season ago, and he now searches for a bit of retribution. Overton will show just why he is the No. 1 player in Oklahoma, and by the end of his senior season, Overton is going to prove why he is the best in the state.
Braeden Presley - Bixby
Bixby High School two-way athlete Braeden Presley may have the most to prove out of any Oklahoma State recruit. Presley is the younger brother of former Oklahoma State Cowboy Brennan Presley, who became a legendary receiver for the Pokes.
Presley heads into his final varsity football season aiming to defend his squad's 2024 Class 6A State Championship. Presley has an arsenal of weapons at his disposal and possesses something his older siblings didn't have. His 6-foot-2 frame may see him one day enter the picture as another Presley great to take the field at Boone Pickens Stadium.
KD Jones, Tajh Overton and Braeden Presley are one day going to be teammates, but they will first face off on the high school gridiron. All three are set to play games against one another this coming season. Let the fun begin.