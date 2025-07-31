Three Oklahoma State Cowboys Named to 2025 Shrine Bowl Watch List
Oklahoma State’s Gabe Panikowski, Bryan McCoy, and Christian Fitzpatrick have earned well-deserved spots on the 2025 East-West Shrine Bowl 1000 watch list, a prestigious catalog of college football’s top NFL Draft prospects. This recognition is massive for the Cowboy football program and positions them as key players to watch as they aim to impress NFL scouts ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft. Following a disappointing 2024 season, the Pokes are aiming for a breakout year in 2025.
Gabe Panikowski (kicker)
Gabe Panikowski, a kicker who transferred from Idaho State, brings a rare combination of precision and power to Oklahoma State’s special teams unit. Named the 2024 Fred Mitchell Award winner as the nation’s top FCS kicker, Panikowski was nearly flawless last season, converting 44-of-47 placekicks and all 15 field goal attempts, including a career-long 55-yarder. His 63.7-yard kickoff average, with 23 of 38 resulting in touchbacks, demonstrates his ability to flip field position. Panikowski’s leg strength and ability to put points on the board will be a welcome sight in Stilly.
Bryan McCoy (linebacker)
Linebacker Bryan McCoy was proof that Oklahoma State meant business in the transfer portal. The transfer from Akron could be an anchor for Oklahoma State’s defensive unit this season. A year ago, he led the Zips with 120 tackles, 54 solo, and averaged 10 tackles per game. The 6-foot, 225-pound linebacker's performance earned him All-MAC honors for two consecutive years. With a monster season in Stillwater in 2025, McCoy could be a potential steal for NFL teams looking for a high-motor linebacker.
Christian Fitzpatrick (wide receiver)
Wide receiver Christian Fitzpatrick, who previously played at Louisville and Michigan State, adds explosive playmaking and knowledge of the position to the Cowboys’ offense. Standing at 6-foot-2, Fitzpatrick recorded 56 career catches for 848 yards during his time on the field at Marshall. His ability to stretch the field and execute precise routes makes him a dynamic weapon in Oklahoma State’s passing attack.
The 100th East-West Shrine Bowl is scheduled for January 30, 2025, at AT&T Stadium. The game will feature some of the best players in the nation competing for NFL attention. For Panikowski, McCoy and Fitzpatrick, this watch list nod is a pivotal milestone with major NFL implications.