Three Oklahoma State Stars Invited to NFL Draft Combine
Oklahoma State will have some representation at the NFL Draft Combine.
On Thursday, the NFL released its full list of prospects invited to the NFL Combine, which will take place from Feb. 24-March 3. With an opportunity for players to get scouted ahead of April’s draft, the combine is often a key part of the draft process.
Three OSU stars made the cut of players invited. Ollie Gordon, Collin Oliver and Nick Martin all made the list of 329 total prospects. Their inclusion is no surprise, considering they were the top players coming into the 2024 season.
Gordon is the Cowboy projected to be drafted the highest in the NFL Draft, and for good reason. Although he had a down year in 2024, with 190 carries for 880 yards and 13 touchdowns, his sophomore campaign launched him into the NFL discussion a year earlier.
In 2023, Gordon led the nation in rushing en route to winning the Doak Walker Award and Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year. He finished that season with 1,732 yards and 21 touchdowns on the ground to finish seventh in Heisman voting.
While Gordon was the star of OSU’s offense for the past couple of years, Oliver and Martin entered 2024 looking to be the Cowboy defense’s star duo. However, injuries derailed both of their seasons, with neither playing past September.
Oliver’s season ended in Week 2, but he left a lasting legacy in Stillwater. Oliver finished his career at OSU with 134 tackles, 42 tackles for loss and 23.5 sacks, which places him among the best defenders to ever play in Stillwater. His signature moment as a Cowboy came in his freshman season when he sacked Caleb Williams on a late fourth down to secure a Bedlam victory in Stillwater.
Meanwhile, Martin broke onto the scene in 2023 with an incredible season. With 140 tackles, Martin led the Big 12 and finished sixth in the country. He also had 16 tackles for loss, a couple of interceptions and forced a fumble that season.
While he never had the opportunity to have another big year in Stillwater, his impressive campaign in 2023 has him set to hear his name in the NFL Draft.
Want to join the discussion? Like Oklahoma State Cowboys on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Cowboys news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.