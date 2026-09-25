Three Ways Eric Morris Shook Up Oklahoma State’s Injury Report for West Virginia

The Oklahoma State Cowboys could have significant reinforcements for their game on Saturday against the West Virginia Mountaineers.

During his radio show on Thursday, head coach Eric Morris talked about the status of three players, one of which wasn't listed on the player availability report released by the team on Wednesday per Big 12 rules.

Morris discussed the status of offensive guard Joseph Hanson, offensive tackle Brayden Nelson and tight end Oscar Hammond. Here's what he said and here's what it means.

Joseph Hanson

Oklahoma State’s Joseph Hanson. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Morris said that Hanson was “back” during the show. Hanson was listed as questionable on the Cowboys’ first player availability report. Morris said he's had a great week of practice.

"Experience, maturity," Morris said of Hanson. "This is his fourth year as a starter. He was a three year starter at Coastal [Carolina]. He doesn't have the length to be a tackle but the maturity he brings is great."

Hanson left the Oregon game with an injury and only played 31 snaps. He didn’t play last week against Murray State. Shortly after that game, he said he hoped to have Hanson back for the game and said on Tuesday that he was trending the right direction to play.

What it Means? A couple of things. First, a healthy Hanson means that he can start at right guard. He took control of the job coming out of fall camp and drew praise from Morris during camp for how quickly he picked up the offense.

The other impact is on left guard. Without Hanson last week starting left guard Johnny Dickson III started at right guard and Desmond Magiya started at left guard. If Hanson plays, Dickson moves back to left guard.

One thing to note — Dickson was on the player availability report on Wednesday as questionable.

Oscar Hammond

Oklahoma State's Oscar Hammond. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Hammond was not on the player availability report on Wednesday. Morris surprised many by saying that the tight end — who was with Morris at North Texas — was “ready to play.”

"Super-excited to get him back," Morris said. "By far our most athletic tight end. Somebody you can use in the passing game. He's our best route-runner and pass-catcher at tight end."

What it Means? Hammond has been recovering from an injury that took him off the field in 2025 and while he’s been out Carson Kolb has taken control of the starting job. He has three catches, two of which are for touchdowns. Morgan McPhaul has become the back-up of choice.

So, the Cowboys don’t have to hurry Hammond onto the field Saturday night, assuming he’s active and doesn’t have a setback. He could help on special teams right away and has enough mental reps with Morris’ offensive scheme to be used on offense.

Braydon Nelson

Oklahoma State runs on to the field before a game. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

A couple of weeks ago Morris said that the Cowboys were targeting Nelson to return for the UCF game on Oct. 10 as he continues his recovery from offseason knee surgery. He was listed as questionable on the first availability report.

Morris said on Thursday they'll test everything out on Friday morning before the team leaves for Morgantown. When asked if he could play, he said, "I don't know."

"He practiced the whole week and did everything with us," Morris said. Morris also said he ran with the second team this week.

What it Means: Nelson probably won’t start for left tackle Shaun Torgeson, who has been excellent there since he took over as the starter in Week 2 for the injured Jacob Sexton. But left tackle is a position where the Cowboys are thin when it comes to depth and having Nelson on the sideline and ready to play would be an unexpected boost.