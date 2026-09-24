Who’s on Oklahoma State’s First Player Availability Report for West Virginia Game?

Once Big 12 action begins the rules change a little bit when it comes to injuries. Teams must disclose who may or may not play in the game.

Both Oklahoma State and West Virginia provided their initial player availability reports in advance of their game on Saturday in Morgantown.

Some Oklahoma State injuries were known going into the week and head coach Eric Morris has spoken about them. But one Cowboys player popped up on the report unexpectedly, a player that had played all three games and had done so without incident.

The good news is that there are no Cowboys on the report listed as out for Saturday's game. Of course, Cowboys fans know offensive tackle Jacob Sexton is out of the season. But among available players, none have been ruled out yet.

Here is a look at the first player availability report of the week, as released by the Big 12, and what it means for OSU.

Oklahoma State Player Availability Report

Oklahoma State's Chris Barnes. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

QUESTIONABLE

OL Braydon Nelson

OL Joseph Hanson

DT Iman Oates

PROBABLE

WR Chris Barnes

OL Johnny Dickson III

DT Braylon Rigsby

Nelson, who is recovering from knee surgery, being listed as questionable is notable because Morris said a couple of weeks ago that the Cowboys were targeting Nelson to be ready for the UCF game on Oct. 10. This may reflect the fact that he’s making progress faster but still may not be ready to play.

Barnes, who suffered a shoulder injury against Oregon, appears on track to play if he’s listed as probable on Wednesday. That lines up with Morris’ optimism earlier this week.

Dickson is new to the injury report. He’s played all three games this season without an issue and Morris had not noted he was injured. Rigsby has missed the last two games and his designated is notable and a good sign.

Hanson and Oates both missed the Murray State game after in-game injuries against Oregon. Morris said both were trending up earlier this week.

West Virginia Player Availability Report

West Virginia Mountaineers head coach Rich Rodriguez. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

OUT

N/S Emory Snyder

RB Andre Devine

DL Darius Wiley

QUESTIONABLE

RB Chris Talley

PROBABLE

WR Jaden Bray

TE Cam Ball

WR Prince Strachan

RB Martavious Boswell

OL Nick Krahe

If there is something to worry about it’s the running back depth, with one back out and one back listed as questionable. The Mountaineers use Cam Cook as their primary back but can’t afford to lose him based on this report.

Bray is the Mountaineers’ second leading receiver. He has six catches for 96 yards. If he missed the game or is limited that could be a depth issue for WVU.

Wiley, who is listed as out, has three tackles this year.