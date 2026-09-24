Who’s on Oklahoma State’s First Player Availability Report for West Virginia Game?
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Once Big 12 action begins the rules change a little bit when it comes to injuries. Teams must disclose who may or may not play in the game.
Both Oklahoma State and West Virginia provided their initial player availability reports in advance of their game on Saturday in Morgantown.
Some Oklahoma State injuries were known going into the week and head coach Eric Morris has spoken about them. But one Cowboys player popped up on the report unexpectedly, a player that had played all three games and had done so without incident.
The good news is that there are no Cowboys on the report listed as out for Saturday's game. Of course, Cowboys fans know offensive tackle Jacob Sexton is out of the season. But among available players, none have been ruled out yet.
Here is a look at the first player availability report of the week, as released by the Big 12, and what it means for OSU.
Oklahoma State Player Availability Report
QUESTIONABLE
OL Braydon Nelson
OL Joseph Hanson
DT Iman Oates
PROBABLE
WR Chris Barnes
OL Johnny Dickson III
DT Braylon Rigsby
Nelson, who is recovering from knee surgery, being listed as questionable is notable because Morris said a couple of weeks ago that the Cowboys were targeting Nelson to be ready for the UCF game on Oct. 10. This may reflect the fact that he’s making progress faster but still may not be ready to play.
Barnes, who suffered a shoulder injury against Oregon, appears on track to play if he’s listed as probable on Wednesday. That lines up with Morris’ optimism earlier this week.
Dickson is new to the injury report. He’s played all three games this season without an issue and Morris had not noted he was injured. Rigsby has missed the last two games and his designated is notable and a good sign.
Hanson and Oates both missed the Murray State game after in-game injuries against Oregon. Morris said both were trending up earlier this week.
West Virginia Player Availability Report
OUT
N/S Emory Snyder
RB Andre Devine
DL Darius Wiley
QUESTIONABLE
RB Chris Talley
PROBABLE
WR Jaden Bray
TE Cam Ball
WR Prince Strachan
RB Martavious Boswell
OL Nick Krahe
If there is something to worry about it’s the running back depth, with one back out and one back listed as questionable. The Mountaineers use Cam Cook as their primary back but can’t afford to lose him based on this report.
Bray is the Mountaineers’ second leading receiver. He has six catches for 96 yards. If he missed the game or is limited that could be a depth issue for WVU.
Wiley, who is listed as out, has three tackles this year.
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Matthew Postins is the publisher of Oklahoma State on SI. He is an award-winning sports journalist who was formerly the editor of the College Football America Yearbook and covers the Big 12 Conference for Heartland College Sports.Follow PostinsPostcard