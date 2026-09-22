Oklahoma State Week 4 Injury Report: Who’s Trending Up for West Virginia Showdown?

The Oklahoma State Cowboys enter Big 12 play with far more momentum than they did a year ago.

The Cowboys (2-1) are preparing to face the West Virginia Mountaineers (3-0) at 6 p.m. on Saturday in Morgantown, WV, and the two coaches have never met in a game. In fact, Morris said he met WVU head coach Rich Rodriguez for the first time in May at the league’s coaches meetings.

Morris provided some injury updates on both Saturday and Tuesday, thought with certain players he wasn’t specific about the injury. Since conference play begins this week, Oklahoma State is required to provide participation reports to the Big 12 starting on Wednesday.

Here is a look at the known injuries going into Week 4.

WR Chris Barnes: Trending Up

Oklahoma State's Chris Barnes. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Barnes missed Saturday’s game with a shoulder injury he suffered against Oregon in Week 2. Terrence Lewis started in his place. Morris said that “we’re excited to get Chris Barnes back this week” in reference to the former Wake Forest wide receiver.

The Impact: Getting Barnes back helps the Cowboys in the passing game and in the return game, where he handles kickoffs. It moves Lewis into a backup role, but he’s proven he can handle more reps the past two weeks, which should take some issue off Barnes this weekend. Don’t be surprised if Barnes is listed as questionable on the first report on Wednesday.

DT Iman Oates: Trending Up

Oklahoma State Cowboys defensive tackle Iman Oates. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Oates did not play against Murray State due to an injury he suffered against Oregon. The Cowboys haven’t been specific about his injury but he limped off the field after the celebration against the Ducks. Morris did say on Saturday that Oates should practice this week, but has to prove he’s ready to play.

The Impact: Enai White started in Oates’ place against Murray State. The Cowboys rotate several tackles so even if Oates plays he doesn’t have to take as many reps as he took in previous games. Expect Oates to be listed as questionable to start the week.

DT Braydon Rigsby: Status Unclear

Rigsby was a late scratch for Saturday’s game, and his absence was reported by Cowboys Sports Network just before kickoff. His injury was not disclosed. Rigsby didn’t play against Murray State.

The Impact: Morris addressed Rigsby’s status last Tuesday but wasn’t specific about the injury or when he might return. It’s unclear how he’ll be listed on Wednesday’s first report.

TE Oscar Hammond: Status Unclear

The North Texas was not available against Murray State as he continues to recover from an injury. Last week before the MSU game Morris said that Hammond was a “week-to-week” consideration.

The Impact: Hammond is recovering from offseason surgery, and the Cowboys are in no rush to bring him back. Carson Kolb is the entrenched starter.

LG Joseph Hanson: Trending Up

Oklahoma State’s Joseph Hanson. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Hanson left the Oregon game with an injury and played 31 snaps. He did not play against Murray State. After that game Morris said that he expected Hanson to practice this week and, like Oates, must prove he’s ready to play.

The Impact: The Cowboys still have Hanson listed as their starter at right guard. Last week the Cowboys used Johnny Dickson III there and started Desmond Magiya at left tackle. They also have Jakobe Sanders listed behind Hanson for additional depth. Expect him to be listed as questionable on Wednesday, given Morris’ indication that Hanson will practice.

LT Braydon Nelson: Not Available This Week

Morris told listeners on his radio show last week that Nelson, who is working back from knee surgery, is on track to be ready for the UCF game on Oct. 10.

The Impact: Nelson won’t be available for this game. Shaun Torgeson will be the starter at left tackle and Desmond Magiya or Johnny Dickson III will be the starter at left guard, depending on Hanson’s status. The real question is where will the Cowboys fit Nelson when he’s ready to play?

Out for the Season

Left tackle Jacob Sexton is out for the season with a lower right leg injury, per Morris. Sexton played six snaps in the opener before his right leg was rolled over by a Tulsa defender who missed a tackle.