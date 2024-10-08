Tracking Oklahoma State's Redshirt Situation Through Six Games
Oklahoma State’s season has continued to spiral, and redshirting could become a hot topic over the next few weeks.
On Saturday, OSU lost to West Virginia 38-14 for its third straight loss to begin Big 12 play. With the Cowboys firmly out of the Big 12 title discussion, they will set their sights on continuing their streak of winning seasons.
Entering the bye week, OSU has many questions to answer. With so much time to potentially make changes, OSU’s approach to its potential redshirts could change drastically by the time the Cowboys take the field against BYU on Oct. 18.
OSU players no longer eligible for a redshirt:
Korie Black
Josh Ford
Shea Freibaum
Ollie Gordon
Hudson Kaak
Justin Kirkland
Brennan Presley
Dylan Smith
The Cowboys’ list of eight players remains unchanged after Week 6. Every player has been a key member of the team this season, playing in every game thus far.
Redshirt-eligible players with an appearance this season:
Gavin Freeman (4 games)
Landyn Cleveland (2 games)
Collin Oliver (2 games)
David Kabongo (1 game)
Da'Wain Lofton (1 game)
While Gavin Freeman has not appeared since the Utah game and appears on track to redshirt, Landyn Cleveland has seen his role increase and could burn his redshirt.
Freshman safety David Kabongo earned his first playing time against the Mountaineers, making four tackles. Meanwhile, transfer wide receiver Da’Wain Lofton made his OSU debut as well.
After playing his first three seasons at Virginia Tech, Lofton missed the first five games of 2024 and is an intriguing redshirt candidate as a senior. Against West Virginia, Lofton made three catches for 73 yards, leading the team in both categories.
Redshirt-eligible players with 0 games played:
Jonathan Agumadu
Jaden Allen-Hendrix
David Arriaga
Charles Christopher III
Rodney Fields Jr.
LaDanian Fields
AJ Green
Cutter Greene
Dominic Grein
Tre Griffiths
Caleb Hackleman
Aiden Isaacs
Ashton Isaacs
Chauncey Johnson
Temerrick Johnson
Talon Kendrick
Nuku Mafi
Bismillah Muhammad
Willie Nelson
Armstrong Nnodim
Jacobi Oliphant Jr.
Chris Robinson
Maealiuaki Smith
Yamil Talib
Heston Thompson
Holden Thompson
Luke Webb
Garret Wilson
Gunnar Wilson
Austin Young
With OSU at the midpoint of the regular season and its goals out of reach, it would make sense for many players here to get on the field at some point. With only six games remaining and players eligible to play four in a redshirt season, don’t be surprised if someone on this list makes a name for himself to finish the season.
