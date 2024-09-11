Tulsa HC Details Oklahoma State's Offense Ahead of Matchup
The Oklahoma State Cowboys head east on the turnpike to take on the Tulsa Golden Hurricane on Saturday. The 11 a.m. kickoff will see the No. 13 program in the land look to remain perfect, as Oklahoma State has gotten off to a 2-0 start to the season.
The Cowboys had a strong season opener, though their most recent contest against Arkansas was shaky. Still, their high-powered offense dug into its bag and squeaked out a 39-31 victory in two overtimes.
Now, taking on Tulsa, the Golden Hurricane will have to find a way to neutralize the Cowboys' variety of weapons. Ahead of the contest, Tulsa head coach Kevin Wilson detailed what Oklahoma State's versatile offense looks like.
“Everybody does RPOs, but they make a great deal of their stuff off the run-pass options and throwing it out there to Brennan Presley and their other skill guys,” Wilson said. “… It’s a heck of a deal, you gotta load up to stop the run, so you’re one-on-one playing pass. That’s kind of what they want, you to sit back and play pass, and they got a veteran O-line, some really good tight ends that come off the edge and take care of the edge well. And you’re getting a big back going downhill. It’s a complete offense and a good offense.”
As Wilson broke down, Oklahoma State's offense is well-rounded. They're hard to stop, as Ollie Gordon is a top running back in the nation, surrounded by three talented wide receivers and a stout offensive line. Where the game truly opens up is at the production of quarterback Alan Bowman.
Still, the duo of Presley and Gordon -- two elite skill players -- will be plenty for Tulsa to handle as Oklahoma State is a 20-point favorite heading into the Week 3 game.
Want to join the discussion? Like Oklahoma State Cowboys on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Cowboys news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.