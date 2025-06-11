Can Oklahoma State Get to 10 Wins Next Season?
The Cowboys are looking to bounce back in a big way next season.
Oklahoma State has been one of the most consistent teams in the country under Mike Gundy. Throughout his 20 seasons, OSU has made 18 bowl games and had 18 winning seasons.
Of course, one of his two bad campaigns came in 2024. OSU won only three games and failed to win a single Big 12 matchup, finishing the year on a nine-game losing streak.
After ranking near the bottom of every defensive stat, OSU replaced Bryan Nardo with Todd Grantham as defensive coordinator. The Cowboys also moved on from Kasey Dunn at offensive coordinator, bringing in Doug Meacham to try and energize what has been a stagnant offense.
Despite all of OSU’s struggles and an offseason filled with immense changes, there is still plenty of optimism surrounding the team. Sure, most national outlets project the Cowboys as a fringe bowl team that will likely finish with a losing record in Big 12 play.
However, Gundy has proven throughout his career that his teams perform best when they are overlooked. Considering the Cowboys addressed virtually every issue from last season in a big way, there are plenty of reasons to buy into what Gundy and company are doing in Stillwater.
Throughout his career, Gundy has led the Cowboys to eight 10-win seasons. While most of those teams were seen as clear Big 12 contenders coming into the year, there is something to the idea that Gundy make it nine 10-win seasons this fall.
OSU brought in a number of key players who had either excelled at a lower level or been overlooked at a larger school. That combination could be the perfect storm for healthy competition behind the scenes and a hunger to prove they belong on gameday.
While it would be ambitious to say the Cowboys are going to win 10 games next season, OSU is only two years removed from its most recent 10-win season, a feat that almost no one saw coming in 2023.