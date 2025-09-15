Tulsa Presents High-Risk, Low-Reward Matchup for Oklahoma State
Oklahoma State will be facing its in-state rival this week, but the matchup could easily cause more harm than good.
Since Oklahoma bolted for the SEC last season, OSU football has had issues trying to find its top rival on the schedule. With so many new teams in the Big 12 and a lack of animosity with most of the remaining members, Tulsa has become OSU’s default top rival moving forward.
With the Turnpike Classic set for the next few years, there might be a chance for this rivalry to grow into something fun. However, leading into last season, it seemed like the only way the matchup would be legitimately competitive moving forward was if Tulsa took a significant step in the right direction.
After the Pokes went 3-9 in 2024 and have a -46 point differential through two games in 2025, it appears there is another way this rivalry will become quite the spectacle. While OSU’s lack of success in the past two seasons has certainly been concerning, it has still seemed to be a clear tier above Tulsa, which went 2-10 last season and is 1-2 in 2025, with its only win coming against an FCS opponent.
In recent history, OSU has dominated against Tulsa. Although some of the matchups, typically against good Tulsa teams, have been close, the Cowboys haven’t lost to the Golden Hurricane in the Mike Gundy era. For the first time in decades, OSU’s chances of beating Tulsa seem legitimately shaky.
Of course, OSU is still coming into the matchup as a two-touchdown favorite and will be looking to take care of business in Boone Pickens Stadium. While most of the factors still point in the Cowboys’ favor, it’s worth noting that OSU has only scored 16 points in seven quarters with Zane Flores leading the offense.
Considering that OSU has been viewed as superior to Tulsa, and that expectation remains, even a dominant win on Friday wouldn’t mean much for the Cowboys. However, an unconvincing win or a loss could have some significant ramifications for the Pokes.
Gundy’s job is far from safe, and a slip-up against the Golden Hurricane could be the final straw. With a bye week to prepare for a Tulsa team destined for the bottom of the American standings again, OSU has no choice but to come out aggressive and hungry to take down a rival that hasn’t been on the Cowboys’ level in decades.