Two Cowboys Stars Earn Spot on Biletnikoff Watch List
Some of the best wide receivers in college football reside in Stillwater.
On Wednesday, the Biletnikoff Award Watch List was released, featuring two Oklahoma State players. Brennan Presley and Rashod Owens represented the Cowboys on the list and were two of the Big 12’s 12 representatives.
Presley has been among the most explosive players for the Cowboys throughout his career. As he enters his fifth season and continues to climb the Cowboys’ career leaderboards, he could be poised for his best season.
Last season, he finished with 101 catches for 991 yards and six touchdowns. Presley also continued to be the Cowboys’ go-to returner, finishing with 453 return yards across 31 kickoffs and punts. While his returning ability does not necessarily translate to a better chance of winning the Biletnikoff, it does show how Presley’s elusiveness has been a weapon for OSU.
Meanwhile, Owens burst onto the scene for the Cowboys in 2023 and had a solid season. Easily surpassing his career numbers, Owens had 63 catches for 895 yards and five touchdowns. He had three 100-yard games last season, but none were more important than his 10 catches and 136 yards in OSU’s Bedlam upset.
Together, Owens and Presley have formed a dynamic duo. That was on full display in OSU’s Texas Bowl win against Texas A&M, where both players had more than 150 yards and combined for 26 catches, 316 yards and two touchdowns.
OSU has a rich history of elite receivers and of winning the Biletnikoff. Justin Blackmon won the school’s first in 2010 and repeated as winner in 2011. Meanwhile, James Washington’s 2017 campaign earned OSU its third and most recent trophy.
Throughout the Mike Gundy era, he has coached a wide variety of talented receivers who came up short of winning the award, including big names such as Dez Bryant and Tylan Wallace. While there is no guarantee Presley or Owens will be contending for the award later in the season, their inclusion on the watch list is another example of OSU’s impressive skill at the position.
