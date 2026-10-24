Two Reasons Oklahoma State Needs Huge Game from Drew Mestemaker vs. Colorado

The Oklahoma State Cowboys can win their fifth game of the 2026 season when they face the Colorado Buffaloes on Saturday.

That's notable because the Cowboys won four games combined the last two seasons. In terms of progress, that's a big step. Aside of that is the Cowboys’ contention for the Big 12 Championship game. Oklahoma State realistically needs to win out to have a shot, but at least they have a shot. And one of the biggest reasons for that is quarterback Drew Mestemaker.

So the Cowboys need a big game from Mestemaker on Saturday against the Buffaloes so they can win. But they need a big game from him for another reason — recruiting.

Oklahoma State’s Big Recruiting Weekend

OSU head coach Eric Morris. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Cowboys have chosen this weekend to invite a passel of quarterbacks to campus. Their Class of 2027 commit, Carson White, is expected to show up.

But, per Rivals (subscription required), OSU is expected to host several quarterbacks. That includes Edmond (Okla.) North’s Chauncey Cravens III, who is a Class of 2027 target. Several other quarterbacks from the Class of 2028 are expected on campus, all from Texas — Turner Wilkie of Melissa, Donovan Warren of Bellaire, Hayes Hackney of Argyle and Reshard Hicks Jr. of Killeen.

Notably, Hackney is the quarterback for one of OSU’s Class of 2027 commits, wide receiver Ake O’Neal.

The Cowboys are also expected to host Cushing (Okla.) quarterback Gabe Gurley from the Class of 2029.

Those quarterbacks are understandably intrigued by head coach Eric Morris’s version of the Air Raid offense. But it's one thing to watch it on television. It's another thing to watch it in person with Mestemaker pulling the trigger. The redshirt sophomore didn't play a single snap of varsity football as a quarterback, but he’s now considered some analysts as the No. 1 quarterback in the Class of 2027.

Mestemaker can go to the NFL after this season if he wants. And he's putting up a body of work that has NFL teams interested. Through six games he’s thrown for 1,940 yards, 16 touchdowns and six interceptions. He’s thrown for five straight 300-yard passing games and is positioning himself as the Big 12’s offensive newcomer of the year.

That's part of the reason why quarterbacks are lining up for the opportunity to come to Stillwater. Once they get here, they learn just how many quarterbacks Morris has helped tutor over the years, including NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes and current Tennessee starter Cam Ward. Mestemaker is his latest pupil. And the way he's playing, what recruit wouldn't want to follow in his footsteps?

A big game from Mestemaker could keep all these quarterback recruits interested as the cycle continues.