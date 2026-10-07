One Issue Oklahoma State Quarterback Drew Mestemaker Must Fix Now

The numbers for Oklahoma State quarterback Drew Mestemaker after four games are worth marveling at.

He’s completed nearly 67% of his passes, thrown for 1,271 yards and 11 touchdowns. He’s even thrown in 125 rushing yards, even though he’s not known for his running ability. He’s part of the reason the Cowboys are No. 2 in the country in total offense with 548.3 yards per game. He’s also why the Cowboys are No. 7 in passing offense at 327.0 yards per game.

It’s hard to punch holes in what he’s done after four games. But there is one. So far, he’s been unable to escape it — turnovers.

Through four games he’s turned the ball over at least once each game. At this point, the why doesn’t matter. It must be fixed. Head coach Eric Morris knows it.

“It's something that we have got to be able to eliminate, not continue to have one every single game,” Morris said.

Drew Mestemaker’s Turnovers

Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Drew Mestemaker. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He was responsible for three turnovers in the 24-14 loss to Tulsa in Week 1. Two were interceptions, including a late fourth-quarter interception in the end zone as he tried to force a pass to his intended receiver. He also fumbled the ball after he was hit while trying to pass. It was poorly timed as it was on OSU’s first drive of the second half as the Cowboys were trying build momentum.

He threw two interceptions against Oregon in Week 2, and both passes were tipped by Ducks defensive linemen. One of those was returned 96 yards for a touchdown and prevented the Cowboys from building on an early 3-0 lead.

He lost a fumble against Murray State in a 59-0 win. Against West Virginia two weeks ago he threw an interception as the Cowboys were driving for a score.

The timing of his mistakes are notable. Many of them came at times when the game was still in doubt and as Oklahoma State was trying to put points on the board.

“First of the third quarter against West Virginia, we had two explosive plays and then he throws it right to a safety down there as we’re driving it down,” Morris said. So, we have to eliminate it.”

The turnover rate is notable too. Mestemaker has seven turnovers in four games. Last year at North Texas he threw nine interceptions and never lost a fumble. He’s on a pace to finish with 21 turnovers in a 12-game season.

That’s an untenable rate for Morris and this offense. Morris was less revealing when it comes to how to fix it. Two of the turnovers were clearly bad luck on Mestemaker’s part. But he’s the quarterback and it’s on him.

If there’s any good news, it’s that Mestemaker has the right mindset to correct it.

“He knows that as well as anybody, right?” Morris said. “And he's responded well to all of them, but it's something that he knows he has to eliminate.”

Mestemaker gets his next shot to take that number to zero on Saturday against UCF.