Uncertainty Brings Excitement to Cowboy Football in 2025
It’s almost impossible to predict how next season will go in Stillwater, which makes for a perfect situation.
After losing nine straight games to finish 2024, the Cowboys had one of the most intense offseasons in recent history. With Mike Gundy narrowly avoiding being fired, he enters his 21st season as head coach with an almost entirely new staff around him and a roster filled with new players.
While college sports have always had some level of roster turnover, the transfer portal has accelerated that process in recent years. With Oklahoma State’s rough 2024 campaign leading into the winter transfer window, the Cowboys had one of the most significant transfer portal transformations in the country this offseason.
As Todd Grantham and Doug Meacham prepare for their first seasons as OSU’s coordinators, they will be tasked with some tough situations. With so many newcomers, including many that they’ve recruited, it will be a tall task to sort everything out ahead of the first game.
With roughly a month of fall camp before the Cowboys kick off their season, there will be limited time for the Cowboys to actually figure things out. Position battles might be won ahead of the season opener against UT Martin, but they might not be truly figured out until conference play.
It would be far from the first time that OSU has had position battles drag on into the season, and considering the unique nature of its nonconference slate, that might not be a bad thing this season.
Still, that level of uncertainty and mystery should leave fans with excitement. Sure, in this era of college football, it can be easy to be pessimistic about a program in OSU’s position, but this is a situation that fans should also cherish.
It’s not often that a program with so much success in recent memory gets to have a rest with the same head coach at the helm. With Gundy getting another chance to build the Cowboys, there are numerous questions that can’t be answered until the team takes the field.
OSU might not compete for a Big 12 title this season, but it should definitely be a team that Cowboy fans can get behind and support.