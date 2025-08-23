UT Martin Brings Playoff Pedigree to Oklahoma State
The time Oklahoma State Cowboy football fans have been patiently waiting for has finally come. College football is less than a week away, and no game for the Pokes is more important than game one against the UT Martin Skyhawks.
As the Cowboys prepare to open the season against UT Martin this coming Thursday, Oklahoma State may be bracing for a tougher-than-expected FCS opponent. The Skyhawks call the Big South-OVC conference home and are no strangers to postseason play. They are coming off a 9-5 finish a season ago and included a first-round FCS playoff victory over New Hampshire.
The Skyhawks are riding a wave of momentum heading into the 2025 season. They have clinched at least a share of four straight conference titles under veteran head coach Jason Simpson. With a challenging early schedule featuring the Cowboys of O-State and UTEP, the Skyhawks have the ability to shake things up early in college football.
UT Martin has a mix of veteran players and newcomers ready to make their mark on the game. A major cornerstone of the football program calls the defensive side of the football home. Secondary specialist JaMichael McGoy Jr. is not only the top defensive player on the team, but he has garnered some major attention from the Big South conference.
The 5-foot-10 senior from Sanford, Florida, is one of the best defensive players in the nation. The consensus All-American recently earned a spot on the 2025 Buck Buchanan Award, which is awarded annually to the most outstanding defensive player in the Division I Football Championship Subdivision (formerly Division I-AA).
He had a season to remember in 2024. McGoy started all 14 games for the Skyhawks at defensive back, where he totaled 43 tackles, 3 tackles for loss and led the Big South-OVC with 21 passes defended. He set a program single-season record with 18 pass breakups.
Along with the preseason Buck Buchanan award nod, McGoy also added 2025 FCS preseason All-American, Big South preseason Defensive Player of the Year and the Big South-OVC preseason watchlist to his resume.
With McGoy leading the way this season, UT Martin is primed to chase a fifth straight conference crown and a deeper FCS playoff run. The Skyhawks face a tough task to open the season against an Oklahoma State Cowboy football team at a crossroads. The Pokes are not only searching for a win, but they are searching for retribution.