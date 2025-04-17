Veteran Oklahoma State DB Enters Transfer Portal
Another Cowboy is entering the portal.
On Wednesday, Oklahoma State defensive back De’kelvion Beamon announced that he would be entering the transfer portal. Beamon had originally entered the portal in the fall but withdrew and planned to come back to Stillwater. However, it appears that Beamon will be looking for a new home after all.
“I want to express my deepest thanks to coach Gundy, coach Duffie, and the rest of the coaching staff for giving me an opportunity and believing in me to be a part of such a great program,” Beamon wrote. “To the strength, training, equipment, educational, and nutritional staff thank you for always taking care of me. It was without a doubt I felt the love from you all from day 1 that I stepped on campus.
“To my teammates thank you for making OSU a memorable chapter in my career and I will always cherish my time as a Cowboy.”
It appeared Beamon’s time in Stillwater had come to an end over the past few weeks, with his exclusion on the OSU spring roster. Still, this is the first time Beamon has made any announcement since withdrawing from the portal in December.
Although he struggled to find playing time under three defensive coordinators in his four seasons, Beamon still could make an impact with his play on the special teams units. Entering the portal as a graduate transfer, Beamon still has a couple of years of eligibility remaining and should be able to find somewhere to contribute.
Although it seemed as if 2025 would be the year he could break through in Stillwater, he will be starting another chapter elsewhere.
Over the past few months, there have been numerous changes in Stillwater. With an almost entirely new coaching staff under Mike Gundy, the Cowboys have had to deal with an abundance of roster changes as well.
With Gundy set to enter his 21st season as head coach, OSU can use all of the returning experience it can get. While Beamon is on his way out, OSU still has plenty of players to turn to in the secondary, including some additions in the portal.