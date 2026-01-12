Cowboy Basketball Is Looking To Bounce Back Against Baylor

Oklahoma State is looking to get conference play back on track with a win in Stillwater.

The Cowboys are gearing up to take on the Baylor Bears on Tuesday night in GIA. OSU comes into this bout 13-3 and 1-2 in Big 12 play. The Bears are 10-5 and have had a rocky start to conference play as they are 0-3.

The Pokes are looking to get back in the win column after coming off an 83-71 loss to No.3 Iowa State. OSU fought hard, but in the end, wasn’t able to keep up with the talented Cyclones. Now Oklahoma State will be playing back in front of its home crowd, but getting back on track won’t be easy.

Even though Baylor’s record doesn’t show it, the Bears are still a good basketball team. Sophomore Cameron Carr is one of the top scorers in the nation, averaging 20.5 points per game. The Bears have also been battle-tested this season, as they’ve already played two top 10 teams in Iowa State and Houston.

History doens’t seem to be on the side of the Pokes, as they haven’t taken down Baylor since 2022. Luckily, this year’s OSU squad has been full of surprises and has shown that they are talented enough to beat good teams.

The Cowboys will need big games from both Anthony Roy and Parsa Fallah if they want to break the streak of lost games against the Bears. Fallah has been very impressive in conference play this season, averaging 21.7 points over the first three games.

OSU has relied on Roy for the team’s three-point shooting this season, and will need him to stay hot Tuesday night to run away with this game.

Oklahoma State is also hoping to have Vyctorius Miller back on the floor Tuesday night, as he missed the Pokes' last game with an aggravated ankle. Miller does a little bit of everything, averaging 14.9 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game. If the guard is able to return, the Pokes will have an amazing shot to leave with a win.

Playing this game in Stillwater will give the Pokes an advantage, and hopefully, they can replicate the same success as their last home game, upsetting No.25 UCF 87-76. GIA should be back to its usual rowdy self with the start of classes at Oklahoma State, and Steve Lutz and the Pokes are hoping the loud environment gives them the advantage they need to walk away with their second conference win this season.