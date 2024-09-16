Veteran Oklahoma State Offensive Lineman to Redshirt This Season
Oklahoma State’s offensive line is expected to lose some depth for the rest of the season.
On Monday, reports surfaced that Jason Brooks Jr. will not play again this season. Robert Allen reported that Brooks has left the team but OSU coach Mike Gundy did not confirm those rumors.
Following his press conference, Gundy told reporters that Brooks did not feel comfortable with his knee and came to the coaches saying he wanted to sit the season out. However, Brooks’ social media seemingly confirmed the original report.
On Twitter, Brooks retweeted a tweet from the Feels Like 45 Podcast containing the first bit of news from Allen. He also commented “lol.” on a tweet containing what Gundy said to the media after his press conference about Brooks’ redshirt.
After playing in eight games in 2023, Brooks suffered an injury against West Virginia that kept him out for the rest of the season. He spent much of his time available last season as the Cowboys’ starting left guard.
In the depth chart for OSU’s upcoming game against Utah, Brooks is still listed as the team’s backup left guard behind Cole Birmingham. Considering Monday’s news, tjat is likely to change the next time a depth chart is released.
Brooks came to OSU as a transfer before the 2022 season after spending his first two seasons at Vanderbilt. Brooks redshirted as a freshman in 2020, playing only one game. He began to see some regular action in 2021, appearing in six games for the Commodores.
In his first season in Stillwater, Brooks played in 11 games, starting four. Three of those starts came at right guard before making a start at left guard in OSU’s bowl game against Wisconsin.
OSU has one of the most experienced offensive lines in the country, but losing Brooks could not only damage the Cowboys’ depth but also hurt OSU next season, as it will have an almost entirely new offensive line.
