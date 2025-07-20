Weeknight Contests Could Help Oklahoma State Start 2025 Strong
Oklahoma State needs a strong start to its bounce-back year, and its schedule has some built-in advantages.
The Cowboys are entering the 2025 season with a blank slate. After a year of performing well below expectations and losing in embarrassing fashion repeatedly, the Cowboys have a fresh outlook and a chance to flip the script.
Despite OSU’s status as a Big 12 favorite and College Football Playoff contender entering last season, it didn’t quite get the schedule to go in its favor. As noted constantly by OSU fans, the Cowboys had only one night game throughout the season, and they didn’t have any Stillwater.
OSU’s lone primetime contest came in Provo against a then-undefeated BYU team. Despite fighting hard and being in position to pull the upset, the Cowboys were unable to finish, allowing a long touchdown pass in the closing seconds.
That loss sent OSU to 3-4 and extended its losing streak to four despite making some clear progress out of the bye week. One of the most interesting parts about that being a night game was that it was also a Friday contest.
OSU will get two weeknight games in its nonconference slate, both coming at home, thus giving the Cowboys a chance to build some momentum. Although they are some rather forgettable matchups on paper, OSU’s battles against UT Martin and Tulsa could be massive in setting the tone for the rest of the season.
Night games are always special because there is simply some extra juice in the stadium. After not getting an opportunity to play under the lights in Boone Pickens Stadium last season, there is a chance for a bit of redemption for the Cowboys.
Perhaps one of the reasons OSU didn’t have any night games in 2024 was because of its front-loaded home schedule. With the thought that OSU might have some high-profile games later in the year, that might have hurt the team’s chances of playing in that environment under the lights.
In any case, the Cowboys will have the chance to make a statement in prime time. Even if these games are still during the week, it doesn’t take away from the potential atmosphere in Stillwater as fans look to cheer on their team as they bounce back from a rough year.