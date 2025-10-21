What Betting Odds Say About Oklahoma State-Texas Tech Matchup
Oklahoma State is a significant underdog this weekend, and things could get ugly.
The Cowboys are set to face No. 14 Texas Tech on Saturday in Lubbock, marking the Pokes’ first trip to Lubbock since 2021. With both teams trending in significantly different directions, the sportsbooks have made it clear how this one might play out.
Betting lines for Oklahoma State-Texas Tech:
Spread: Texas Tech -38.5
Woah.
That’s a big number in favor of the Red Raiders, and it’s for good reason. The Cowboys haven’t beaten a Big 12 opponent in nearly two years and have lost every conference game this season by at least 18 points.
So, an 18-point spread might seem like a lock regardless of the Pokes’ opponents. Now, factor in this game being in Lubbock and the Red Raiders winning all of their first six games by at least 24 points, and suddenly that 38.5-point figure looks like it might be giving OSU too much credit.
Still, after keeping Homecoming against Cincinnati within striking distance for most of the night and the Red Raiders losing at Arizona State last week, this game will likely feed off of those results in one way or another.
Total: Over/Under 56.5 points
Considering that Texas Tech is a nearly 40-point favorite, OSU is clearly not expected to put many points on the board this week. Although Texas Tech is a school typically known for offense, and even has one of the best offenses in the country this season, the Red Raider defense could be a big story of Saturday’s matchup.
The Red Raiders currently hold the sixth-best scoring defense in the country and are just outside of the top 10 in total defense. Given that the Cowboys have already been struggling to score and will enter this weekend with some uncertainty at quarterback again, things could get ugly.
Moneylines: OFF
Sportsbooks have sent a clear message to bettors this weekend. If you want to place a bet on OSU to win outright, you’d be better off lighting your money on fire.
Considering that Texas Tech is a 40-point favorite, it’s not an exaggeration to say an OSU win would be one of the biggest upsets in the history of college football. So, it isn’t too surprising that no one wants to hand out “free” money, even if that might not even net a penny on the dollar if the line was on the board.
