What Betting Odds Say About Oklahoma State-Tulsa Matchup
Oklahoma State is set to match up against its in-state rival on Friday, and it could be an interesting matchup.
The Cowboys have won only four games in their past 14 tries, but Friday night’s home matchup against Tulsa provides a clear opportunity for win No. 5 in that stretch. Although the Cowboys and Golden Hurricane have both struggled over the past couple of years, OSU still appears to be a tier ahead.
Of course, that status will be put to the test in OSU’s blackout game. With the extra energy of a Friday night matchup, OSU might be able to take advantage of the situation. It also appears that sportsbooks are ready to back the Cowboys because of a number of factors, too.
Betting lines for OSU-Tulsa:
Spread: Oklahoma State -13.5
The Cowboys enter this weekend as a somewhat clear favorite, but they are far from untouchable. This is the closest spread of OSU’s nonconference schedule, with the Pokes being unable to cover in their first two meetings.
So far, OSU narrowly missed covering as an over three-touchdown favorite against UT Martin and didn’t come close to covering as a four-touchdown underdog at Oregon in Week 2. As roughly a two-touchdown favorite in this one, there is at least some feeling that this could be a close game, and even a win would be unsatisfying for OSU if it’s unable to cover this type of spread after winning the same matchup by 35 last season.
Over/Under: 54.5 points
A slight decrease from the opening total, this line shows that there isn’t necessarily a lot of confidence in the Cowboys’ offense, given the relatively close spread. Through their first three games, however, the Golden Hurricane haven’t exactly lit up the scoreboard either.
While OSU has only scored 30 points in two games, Tulsa has combined for only 37 points in its past two games after a 35-point opener against Abilene Christian.
Moneylines: Oklahoma State -550, Tulsa +380
A much different look from the first two games for the Cowboys, there isn’t an unbelievably overwhelming favorite or underdog in this matchup. While OSU losing to UT Martin or beating Oregon seemed nearly impossible, a loss to Tulsa is improbable, yet certainly on the table.
There’s no doubting that it would be an upset if the Golden Hurricane are able to come into Boone Pickens Stadium and leave victorious. However, the Cowboys can’t get overconfident about their ability to come out on top.
All odds via ESPN Bet
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.