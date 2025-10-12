What Does The Future Hold for The OSU Quarterback Room?
The Oklahoma State Cowboys fell short again on Saturday when they lost to the Houston Cougars 39-17. The Cowboys got the game started hot with a 7-0 lead after a trick play where Shamar Rigby found running back Rodney Fields Jr. wide open for a 63-yard touchdown pass.
This, however, would be the last of the good news for the Cowboys. They would fall behind and end the half down 24-10, and then wouldn’t score again until the fourth quarter, when it was already too late.
The Cowboys played this game without their first and second string quarterbacks in Hauss Hejny and Zane Flores. This prompted the Cowboys to start Sam Jackson V, who hadn’t started a game at quarterback since 2023 at California. The Jackson experiment did not go as well as the Cowboys had hoped, as he threw for 84 yards and one interception. With both quarterbacks in front of Jackson hurt, where do the Cowboys go from here?
Hoping for the best
The best scenario for the Cowboys would be Hejny coming back from injury, ready to lead the Cowboys once again.
Hejny started the year as OSU’s starter, but was hurt in the first quarter of the first game this season. In that one quarter, Hejny had 96 passing yards and a passing touchdown, and showed flashes that excited OSU fans for the season.
Of course, the Cowboys have now been without Hejny for five games, and with the Cowboys losing more games, it doesn't seem likely this will be a situation Hejny wants to get himself back into. He could decide to use his medical redshirt and not play the rest of the year, so he has four years of eligibility remaining.
Options Right Now
OSU could decide to stick with Jackson and see if he can develop any further, or they also have other options.
Transfer quarterback Noah Walters entered the game in the fourth quarter for the Cowboys and threw a 33-yard touchdown pass to Gavin Freeman for the last score of the game. Walters could be an option the Cowboys pursue more in the future.
The Cowboys could also decide to try out true freshman Banks Bowen. Bowen entered the game for the Cowboys against Arizona, but he only threw two passes. Bowen would be a long shot since he is the most inexperienced quarterback on the roster, but he could be an option for the future.
Lastly, when he is deemed ready, the Cowboys could stick with Flores. Flores had been steadily improving over the course of the season until his injury, but still needs time to develop. He has had the most starts this year and would get the nod in terms of experience with the OSU offense.