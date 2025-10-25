What Implications Could OSU's Game Against Texas Tech Have?
There might not be huge expectations for Oklahoma State in this week's game against Texas Tech, but that doesn’t mean it is meaningless.
Oklahoma State is 1-6 on the season as they go into Lubbock to face the 6-1 Red Raiders. Not only is Texas Tech ranked No. 14, but they also have one of the best offenses in the nation. This will present a major challenge for the Cowboys, as shootouts are not their specialty, as they average 16.6 points per game.
All hope seems lost for the Cowboys as they are a massive underdog and only have a 1.6% chance to win the game according to ESPN analytics. However, the result of Saturday’s game still has a meaningful impact on the Cowboys' season.
Bowl eligibility on the line
For starters, this is the last opportunity the Cowboys have to save their bowl chances. With only five games left, the Cowboys must win out to meet the requirements of six wins.
Although it doesn't seem likely, there is technically still a chance for it to happen. If OSU is not able to win today, this will be the second year in a row the Cowboys didn’t reach a bowl game, after going to 18 straight from 2006-23.
Momentum builder
This game could also show if OSU is finally putting the pieces together. Last week against Cincinnati, the Cowboys didn’t win, but they stayed in the game until late in the fourth quarter. This gave the Cowboys and their fans a boost of momentum throughout the game and showed the world that they weren’t just going to lie down and give up this season.
Texas Tech is a proven team this season and is sitting near the top of the Big 12. If OSU is able to stay in the game with the Red Raiders, it could give them momentum for weeks to come and hopefully eventually propel them to obtain a win before the season ends.
Who will be quarterback the rest of the year?
OSU can also use this game as one last test to see who should remain at the helm of their offense. With Zane Flores being activated this week, you can assume the Cowboys will be using him to lead the offense. Although there is still an opportunity for coach Doug Meacham to use Sam Jackson V like he has been, to give the offense different looks, and to see what works.
Whoever starts will be given a tough challenge in the rough environment of Texas Tech, but one quarterback will emerge as the leader of this team once again.