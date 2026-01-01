Best College Football Bets Today for Oregon-Texas Tech, Indiana-Alabama, and Ole Miss-Georgia
We're one game into the College Football Playoff quarterfinals, but we still have three to go. At the end of today's action, we'll know which four teams will still be in contention to be crowned 2025 national champions. If you're looking for bets for today's trio of games, you're in the right place. I have a bet on a favorite, an underdog, and a total for today, so let's dive into them.
Best College Football Bets Today
- Oregon vs. Texas Tech UNDER 51.5 (-108)
- Indiana -7.5 (-102) vs. Alabama
- Ole Miss +190 vs. Georgia
Oregon vs. Texas Tech Prediction
The first game on New Year's Day features two of the best defenses in the country. THey both rank inside the top eight in the country in opponent adjusted EPA per play, both in the top 20 in opponent success rate, and they rank second and sixth in opponent yards per play. Texas Tech allows just 3.9 yards per snap, while Oregon allows only 4.2 yards per snap.
With all of that being the case, I'm surprised the total for this game is set in the 50s. I'll bet the UNDER and root for a defensive showdown.
Pick: UNDER 51.5 (-108)
Alabama vs. Indiana Prediction
In this week's edition of First to Forde, I wrote why betting on Indiana to cover the spread is one of my best bets for this week:
Indiana continues to be somehow be underrated, despite being undefeated and the Big Ten champions. They're fourth in net adjusted EPA per play and second in net success rate. While Alabama has the brand name, the Crimson Tide isn't the team they were in the Nick Saban era, ranking just 41st in net yards per play.
Alabama's offense is simply not effective, getting just a single first down in the first half against Oklahoma in the first round of the playoff. They're 76th in yards per play, averaging just 5.4 yards per snap, while ranking 48th in net adjusted EPA per play.
Pick: Indiana -7.5 (-102)
Ole Miss vs. Georgia Prediction
Want an upset pick for today? In this week's upset picks article, I broke down why I think the Ole Miss Rebels can take down the Georgia Bulldogs:
Ole Miss has a path to keeping this game close and potentially pulling off the upset. Georgia ranks 51st in the country in opponent rush success rate, which means the Rebels have a chance to establish their run game.
Georgia may also not be as good as you may think. The Bulldogs rank just 25th in the country in adjusted net EPA per play and 27th in net success rank. Ole Miss ranks 17th in adjusted net EPA, and they were able to go punch-for-punch with the Bulldogs in the regular season. Even without Lane Kiffin, I'm going to take a shot and bet on the Rebels to pull off the upset.
Pick: Ole Miss +190
