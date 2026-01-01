Texas Tech Made Dubious CFP History in Orange Bowl Dud vs. Oregon
Texas Tech enjoyed one of its best-ever seasons in 2025—but on Thursday, the Red Raiders ended that season with one of the College Football Playoff’s biggest-ever duds.
Oregon shut out Texas Tech 23–0 in the Orange Bowl Thursday, advancing to the Peach Bowl to meet the winner of the Rose Bowl between Alabama and Indiana. The Ducks dominated proceedings despite a strong defensive performance from the Red Raiders; Oregon outgained Texas Tech 309–215 and forced four turnovers.
The Red Raiders’ dud saddled the team with a dubious distinction. They became the third team in the history of the CFP to suffer a shutout loss, joining Michigan State (2015, 38–0 in the Cotton Bowl to Alabama) and Ohio State (2016, 31–0 in the Fiesta Bowl to Clemson).
It was the first shutout in the Orange Bowl since the 1991 season, when Miami beat Nebraska 22–0. Texas Tech hadn't been shut out in a bowl game since 1996, when it lost the Alamo Bowl 27–0 to Iowa.
Quarterback Behren Morton struggled for the Red Raiders, throwing a pair of interceptions after a season where he was the Big 12’s most efficient passer. Texas Tech will have its work cut out for it this offseason, with an eye toward its opener against Abilene Christian on Sept. 5.