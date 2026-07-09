What Iowa State Does Better Than Oklahoma State and Why It Matters

The Iowa State Cyclones and the Oklahoma State Cowboys are, to some degree, mirror images of one another.

Both programs have new head coaches, who are replacing coaches synonymous with their programs. Eric Morris replaces Mike Gundy at OSU. Jimmy Rogers replaces Matt Campbell at Iowa State.

Both coaches turned their programs over in a big way. Morris brought in nearly 90 new players while Rogers was a bit more restrained as he landed more than 50 new players in the transfer portal.

The only thing that was different was last year’s record. The Cyclones had another solid year under Campbell, going 8-4 and 5-4 in Big 12 play. Gundy’s last year was a disaster. He was fired three games in and the Cowboys went 1-11. They haven’t won a Big 12 game since 2023.

Trying to figure out what Iowa State does better than Oklahoma State was not easy, given the newness in both programs.

What Iowa State Does Better Than Oklahoma State

New Iowa State head coach Jimmy Rogers on the progression of QB Jaylen Raynor after transferring from Arkansas State. #Big12FB #CyclONEnation pic.twitter.com/G6Bkaon3oU — Matthew Postins (@PostinsPostcard) July 8, 2026

On paper, it’s tough to figure it out. The Cowboys have one returning starter in cornerback LaDainian Fields. The Cyclones don’t have any. ISU lost 16 starters from last season to the transfer portal and 24 players followed Campbell to Penn State.

But there IS continuity in Ames, more than there is in Stillwater when one considers the Cowboys have nearly 90 new players. That continuity is what the Cyclones did better than the Cowboys and it could help them come their matchup on Halloween.

That continuity is apparent on defense. Several non-starters were good depth return, including defensive lineman Zaimir Hawk, defensive lineman Jace J. Gilbert, linebacker Carson Willich and defensive backs David Coffey and Drew Surges. Of the five, at least four could start for Rogers and defensive coordinator Jesse Bobbit.

Here’s why that’s important. Oklahoma State had one of the worst defenses in college football last season in just about every major category tracked by the NCAA. Meanwhile, Iowa State was ranked No. 54 in total defense. These five players contributed to that in some way and that continuity — alongside what Rogers and his staff brought in — puts the defense in better position than the Cowboys, at least entering the season.

It’s a little easier to build a quality defense when one has good pieces coming back, even if those pieces didn’t start a year ago. They played. They contributed. They’re in a 4-3 scheme that fits them. And they’re hungry to prove to everyone that they were right to stay and not follow Campbell to Happy Valley.

It’s one of the reasons the Iowa State defense could be really good this year. It’s why this piece — continuity and scheme defensively — is what Iowa State does better than Oklahoma State and why it could be a key factor in their game later this season.