What is Oklahoma State's Toughest Road Game in 2024?
Oklahoma State has been one of the best home teams in the nation in recent years, but some road games have been a cause for concern.
Over the past three seasons, OSU has lost only two games at Boone Pickens Stadium, boasting multiple 10-win seasons and trips to the Big 12 Championship. Despite the team’s overall success, winning away from Stillwater has proved challenging at times for the Cowboys.
Coming off one of those 10-win campaigns, OSU is looking to compete for a Big 12 title and make the College Football Playoff for the first time. Of course, to achieve those goals, the Cowboys will need to play well away from home.
Winning on the road is typically not easy, but the Cowboys’ first matchup away from Stillwater is in Tulsa, so it will still feel a bit like a home game. Considering the Golden Hurricane's struggles recently, the opponent will not do much to make the game interesting.
While the Cowboys will make a couple of trips to Texas next season to face Baylor and TCU, there are three road games that stand out as the most difficult.
3. BYU
A Friday night under the lights in Provo will be a challenge for OSU. After needing an 18-point comeback to win in double overtime against the Cougars in Stillwater last season, the Cowboys can’t afford to take this matchup lightly. With the Cowboys’ potential to come in as a top 15 team, it could be the rowdiest environment OSU faces all season.
2. Colorado
OSU will get an early kickoff on Black Friday in Boulder. With a short week after a potentially intense matchup with Texas Tech, the Cowboys could experience some hangover in this matchup.
While Colorado’s season could go a few different directions, if it enters the game with a bowl game still in reach, OSU could face a desperate team. Plus, OSU’s past three regular-season finales have all been one-possession games.
1. Kansas State
OSU will open conference play by hosting Utah, but the schedule does not let up after that, as the Cowboys will head to Kansas State a week later. Last season, OSU’s matchup against Kansas State sparked a five-game winning streak and helped turn the season around.
As both teams enter next season as Big 12 contenders, this is projected to be one of the most important conference matchups. Manhattan has also been a tough place for OSU to win, as the Cowboys lost 48-0 in their most recent trip in 2022.
READ MORE: Oklahoma State Set to Host 3-star In-State RB Kenny Golston
Want to join the discussion? Like AllPokes on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Cowboys news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.