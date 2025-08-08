What Preseason AP Top 25 Could Mean for Oklahoma State
Oklahoma State won’t be ranked when next season starts, but the rankings could still have big implications.
Going into 2025, OSU is looking to have the best bounce-back season in the entire country. While other consistent programs like Florida State had similar struggles in 2024, the Cowboys’ winning track record under Mike Gundy makes them a clear candidate to have a big year.
However, most folks in the national media sphere won’t be expecting much from the Pokes this fall. On Monday, the first AP Top 25 for the 2025 season will come out, and it could have some significant impacts ahead of next season.
While the coaches poll has already been released, the AP poll is typically the king of the college football world until the College Football Playoff committee begins releasing its rankings later in the season. With essentially the first two months of rankings being controlled by the AP poll, its first edition for next season should be intriguing.
The Big 12 picture
In the coaches poll, the Big 12 landed five teams in the top 25, but only one team was ranked in the top 15, with Arizona State earning the No. 11 spot. The Sun Devils are the favorite to win the conference again next season, but without a Big 12 preseason poll, the AP poll could give the best outlook on expectations for the rest of the conference.
While it would be normal for 50ish teams to receive votes this early on, at least one voter would have to believe a team is among the top 25 in the country to get on the receiving votes list. While OSU might have a case as a top 50 team, it simply isn’t in a position to be perceived as a top 25 squad.
While the AP poll should host somewhere around five Big 12 teams, as seen in the coaches poll, the receiving votes section could be the most interesting piece for the conference. Without the conference running a preseason poll, this preseason AP poll should at least paint a picture of the top 10 or so teams in the conference.
While an actual Big 12 poll would have given a better measure of expectations, this should still put the Big 12 teams into tiers of ranked, receiving votes and no votes received.
Assuming OSU’s changes work out as intended, the Cowboys should have no issues reaching the receiving votes tier at some point this season, and breaking into the top 25 should be within reach. However, for now, OSU will likely have to sit on the outside and watch how the rest of the conference is viewed.