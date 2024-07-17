Who Are Oklahoma State's Top Players in College Football 25?
On Monday, EA Sports' College Football 25 video game made its long-awaited debut.
Prior to Monday's release date, EA revealed the top 100 players in the video game, measured by overall rating. Oklahoma State had two players appear on the list, with Ollie Gordon II coming in at No. 3 with a 96 overall rating.
Michigan defensive back Will Johnson and LSU offensive lineman Will Campbell were the only two players to rank ahead of Gordon, each with a 96 overall rating.
Cowboys' standout linebacker Nick Martin earned the No. 80 spot in EA's top 100 with a 90 overall rating. Martin's ranking comes after the Texarkana, TX, product racked up 140 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, six sacks, two interceptions and one forced fumble as a redshirt sophomore in 2023.
Recently, college football media personality Josh Pate talked about the other players on OSU's roster who are notable in the new video game.
In addition to having Gordon, star wide receiver Brennan Presley will be a threat to opposing defenses in the game with an 89 overall rating. Presley earned a near-90 overall rating after recording over 1,000 yards from scrimmage and eight touchdowns in 2023.
Pate also mentioned that the Cowboys entire starting offensive line is rated 80 or higher in the new video game, meaning the Pokes' offense should be entertaining in real life and College Football 25.
Alongside Martin, OSU linebacker Collin Oliver received an 88 overall rating after tallying 15.5 tackles for loss, six sacks and five pass breakups last season. In the defensive backfield, senior cornerback Korie Black and redshirt junior safety Kendal Daniels both have 84 overall ratings while redshirt senior safety Trey Rucker was given an 81 overall rating.
