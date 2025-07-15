Who Are Oklahoma State's Top Rated Players in EA College Football 26?
Oklahoma State is one of the most interesting teams in video game form.
Last week, EA Sports released College Football 26, the second edition of the college football series upon its 2024 return. After the decade-long hiatus, fans swarmed to grab last year’s game, and this year’s version is also among the most popular releases of the summer.
Of course, a new year comes with brand-new rosters for all 136 FBS teams. The Cowboys have undergone more changes than most teams in the country, especially from the perspective of returning production. However, after a 3-9 season in 2024, that only builds excitement for next season.
In the game, OSU is one of the lowest-rated teams in the Big 12, but it still has some standout players who should be fun to use. In a dynasty simulation, the Cowboys went 8-5, which would be an undeniably successful season if that happened in real life. For now, all there is to rely on is the Cowboys’ virtual form.
Oklahoma State’s highest-rated players:
HB Freddie Brock - 87 overall
CB Jaylin Davies - 84 overall
EDGE Kyran Duhon - 84 overall
HB Trent Howland - 82 overall
WR Talyn Shettron - 81 overall
Every other player on the Cowboys’ roster is an 80 overall or below.
Brock’s status as the highest-rated Cowboy is a bit of a surprise, but it marks the second straight game with a running back as OSU’s best player. These ratings also show the impact of the transfer portal, with the Cowboys’ top three players each being incoming transfers.
Beyond the overall ratings, the Cowboys have some guys who simply excel in certain areas. For example, Nebraska transfer receiver Jaylen Lloyd is the fastest player on the team, earning a 95 speed rating.
Some other eye-opening stats include Marshall transfer receiver Christian Fitzpatrick’s 97 spectacular catch rating and Auburn receiver transfer Sam Jackson V’s 95 return rating.
While the Cowboys might not be the best overall team in the game, using some of these specific strengths could give anyone using OSU a slight boost in the game.