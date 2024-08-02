Who Will Be Oklahoma State's Leading Receiver in 2024?
Oklahoma State’s offense could be electric next season, and a deep receiving core is a big reason.
The Cowboys are looking to build on their 10-win season that featured a trip to the Big 12 title game. As one of the favorites to win the conference, the Cowboys are returning most of their production from last season, including a trio of star wide receivers.
Ollie Gordon will dominate the headlines offensively as he defends his Doak Walker Award and looks to make a run at the Heisman. Yet, Alan Bowman will have other weapons to use in the passing game.
Although OSU’s receiver room is filled with talent, only one player will lead the team in receiving yards. Last season, Brennan Presley led the team in receptions and yards with 101 catches for 991 yards.
READ MORE: Utah DB Excited for Matchup in Stillwater, Wants to 'Beat Oklahoma State'
He had a solid lead over the Cowboys’ second-leading receiver, Rashod Owens, who finished with 63 catches for 895 yards. With those two back next season and a full year of chemistry built with Bowman, they could be a dynamic duo.
To finish last season, Presley and Owens had some of their best performances in OSU’s Texas Bowl win against Texas A&M. Presley caught 16 passes for 152 yards, and Owens had 10 catches for 164 yards and two touchdowns.
Although they are the favorites to lead the team in receiving, De’Zhaun Stribling’s return gives the Cowboys a third potential leading receiver. Last season, Stribling played only four games but was a star for the Cowboys.
Leading the team through four games, Stribling had 14 catches for 198 yards and a touchdown. While his 49.5 receiving yards per game would not have been enough to keep up with the late-season production of the others, his presence could be huge for Bowman and the passing attack in 2024.
READ MORE: Countdown to Kickoff: Zach Sinor's Heisman Campaign
Want to join the discussion? Like AllPokes on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Cowboys news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.