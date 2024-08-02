Utah DB Excited for Matchup in Stillwater, Wants to 'Beat Oklahoma State'
Earlier this week, Kenny Lee of Utah Utes on SI published an article detailing what contest Utah players are looking forward to in the upcoming football season.
While a handful of the Utes conceded that they were ready to take on BYU, a long time in-state rival, multiple players on the roster expressed their excitement to play in Stillwater in 2024.
Entering its first season in the Big 12, Utah will take on Oklahoma State on Sept. 21 for the second time in the history of the two programs. The Utes and Cowboys only other meeting came in October of 1945, when OSU recorded a commanding 46-6 victory.
This time around, both teams are in conference title and College Football Playoff contention, meaning a win in Week 4 would go a long ways in the hunt for a Big 12 Championship.
With what should be a competitive, high-stakes matchup the crowd at Boone Pickens Stadium should provide a great college football atmosphere and make the contest one of the most exciting on the Pokes' schedule.
"Oklahoma State, I think it's going to be a good game," Utah linebacker Josh Calvert told Utes on SI. "I think they're pretty good and I think we're set up to have a good season. I think that should be a fun game to play."
A handful of other players also mentioned their excitement to square off against OSU in the Utes Big 12 opener, referencing Ollie Gordon II.
Mike Gundy's star running back won the Doak Walker Award in 2023 and is set up to have another big season behind a veteran offensive line that will bring back all five starters from last year.
"(Looking forward to) Oklahoma State," Utes defensive tackle Tevita Fotu said. "I heard they have the number one running back or whatever but we will see about that."
Listed at 6-foot-5 and 299 pounds, Fotu made two starts in 2023 and tallied seven tackles. The interior d-lineman is part of a Utes front that will have to slow down Gordon for Kyle Whittingham and company to have a chance at staying stride for stride with Kasey Dunn's offense.
In addition to Calvert and Fotu, sophomore defensive back Tao Johnson mentioned Oklahoma State, and one of Utah's former Pac 12 foes as the two games he was most excited to play.
"I have two games I'm looking forward to," Johnson said. "I want to go to Oklahoma State and beat Oklahoma State and then I want to beat Colorado. I want to beat Deion (Sanders) at Colorado."
While the matchup between OSU and Utah was already slated to be an intriguing contest, the Utes recent statements add another storyline to what was already a highly anticipated game on the Pokes' schedule.
