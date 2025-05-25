Who Will Lead Oklahoma State's Loaded Running Back Room this Season?
As we inch closer to the college football season, it is important to take a look at the Oklahoma State Cowboys' position rooms to see where they currently shape up.
One position that fans will not have to worry about is the loaded backfield with five running backs listed. The room features three returners from last season with Trent Howland, Rodney Fields Jr. and Sesi Vailahi deciding to return to Stillwater for another season, along with two talented transfers in Freddie Brock (Georgia St.) and Kalib Hicks (Oklahoma).
Before the arrival of former Georgia State running back Freddie Brock on April 9, it appeared Trent Howland and Rodney Fields Jr. were on their way to a potential split backfield this season, with Howland coming off a season where he only logged 230 yards following his transfer from Indiana.
However, with the addition of Freddie Brock, who is entering his sixth and final season, those plans for Howland and Fields could essentially be evaporated.
Brock is coming off of an 800-plus-yard season with Georgia State, where he also logged nine touchdowns (eight rushing, one receiving) and 166 receiving yards. He spent three seasons with the Maine Black Bears before Georgia State, coming to OSU with a career total of 2,270 yards.
Trent Howland could see himself competing for the RB1 spot as we get closer to the 2025-26 season as well. He originally transferred from Indiana to be Ollie Gordon's successor after logging 354 yards in his third year at Indiana, but took a backseat when Gordon returned for the 2024 season.
Both running backs provide tremendous upside this season and their own unique style on the field, it will come down to ultimately who outworks who in camp.