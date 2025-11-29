What Comes Next For Cowboy Football?
Good news for Oklahoma State is that next year can’t be much worse.
The Cowboys ended their season with yet another loss, as Iowa State spoiled senior day 20-13. OSU finishes the season 1-11, with no Big 12 or FBS wins this season. Although this dreadful season will sting the OSU community, the Cowboys now have next season to look forward to.
After back-to-back winless seasons in conference play, the hope for next season might not be sky-high, but luckily, the Cowboys have a whole offseason to bring along new change in Stillwater.
Here is what comes next for the Cowboy football team.
Eric Morris Era
The Cowboys made arguably the best decision they could have by hiring Eric Morris to be the next man at the helm for Oklahoma State. Morris has led UNT to the American Conference title game this year, and could make the College Football Playoff if they win it.
Morris has an extensive resume with powerful offenses and has a notable list of quarterbacks that he has recruited and coached. His current North Texas team ranks first in points per game, yards per game and yards per play. They are also second in the nation in passing yards per game with 324.5.
With how lackluster the Cowboy offense was this year, Morris is bound to bring new hope and a spark to Stillwater next season.
Keeping and acquiring key players
It was apparent this season that the team the Cowboys had was not a team that could compete in the Big 12. This means it must be a productive offseason for the Cowboys in the transfer portal.
With Morris coming to Stillwater, there is always the chance that he brings along some of his key playmakers from North Texas. However, the Cowboys can’t rely only on North Texas transfers and must patch up key positions like the receiving core and offensive and defensive lines.
Along with bringing in new players, the Cowboys must ensure they keep the playmakers who were the lone sparks in the season. Rodney Fields Jr. and Wendell Gregory are key freshmen who could make a huge impact as their time here lengthens, and retaining them must be a top priority this offseason.
Have faith
The idea of faith in the Cowboy football team might have been shattered over the past two seasons, but it must be found for them to succeed again. The 11 losses OSU suffered this year will not affect next year’s record, and the Cowboys must make sure it doesn’t have a chance to affect the team.
Next year, OSU will have a new coach, a new team and a new schedule. This means there is a new chance to turn what the nation thinks of Oklahoma State football around. It won’t be easy, but there’s always a chance the 2026-27 Cowboys could make some noise.