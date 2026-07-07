Why Oklahoma State’s Caleb Hawkins Was Snubbed by All-Big 12 Preseason Team

The Oklahoma State Cowboys may have the best “triplets” on paper going into the Big 12 Conference 2026 football season.

There are few teams that can match the statistical prowess of quarterback Drew Mestemaker, running back Caleb Hawkins and wide receiver Wyatt Young. The numbers they put up at North Texas last season, playing for current OSU head coach Eric Morris, lay it out clearly.

Mestemaker threw for 4,379 yards, which led FBS, and 32 touchdowns, which was second-most in FBS. Young caught 70 passes for 1,264 yards and 10 touchdowns. Young had the second-most receiving yards in UNT history. Hawkins rushed for 1,434 yards, including 6.2 yards per carry, with 25 touchdowns.

But, when the All-Big 12 preseason team was released on Monday, only two of those Cowboys made the team. One has the right to feel snubbed.

Why Caleb Hawkins Should Feel Snubbed

Jax State's Cam Cook. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Mestemaker was named the All-Big 12 newcomer of the year. Young was named to the first team. Hawkins was not named to anything. The two running backs selected were BYU’s L.J. Martin and West Virginia’s Cam Cook.

Martin was also named the Big 12’s preseason player of the year, so he had to be on the first team. The Cougars star rushed for 1,305 yards and scored 12 touchdowns, while he caught 36 passes for 255 yards. He’s the best holdover back in the league.

It’s Cook that Hawkins and OSU fans should have issues with. Cook is a great player. Both he (Jax State) and Hawkins are transfers. With so little holdover running back talent from 2025, one was bound to make the team. But was Cook the right selection?

Cook did rush for more yards than Hawkins last year, as the former Gamecock back rushed for 1,659 yards to Hawkins’ 1,434 yards. But Hawkins rushed for more touchdowns (25) than Cook (16). He also had a better yards per carry average (6.2) than Cook (5.6) on 64 fewer carries.

Both were solid receivers, too. Cook caught 30 passes for 286 yards and no touchdowns. Hawkins caught 32 passes for 370 yards and four touchdowns. He averaged two more yards per reception than Cook did.

It’s not an easy vote that’s for sure. But Hawkins had a better yards per carry average on fewer opportunities, more total touchdowns and more rushing touchdowns than Cook. On the margins, Hawkins has a better case. But the new Mountaineer got the spot.

Hawkins can make it right in the regular season. The pair face off in Morgantown on Sept. 26.