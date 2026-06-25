Most Important Oklahoma State Cowboy Not Named Drew Mestemaker or Caleb Hawkins

Few teams can boast as productive a set of triplets as Oklahoma State can going into the 2026 season.

Quarterback Drew Mestemaker, running back Caleb Hawkins and wide receiver Wyatt Young all starred at North Texas last season, where they played for Eric Morris. The Mean Green head coach took the job at OSU and his talented trio followed, along with nearly 20 other UNT players.

There is good reason to believe they are great fits in the Big 12. Mestemaker led the country in passing yards. Hawkins set the FBS record for most touchdowns by a freshman. Young scored 10 touchdowns and had more than 1,200 yards receiving last season. All three stand to be as productive in 2026.

But who is the most important Cowboy that few are talking about? Well, he’s also a transfer from North Texas and plays offense. He helps make everything work.

The Most Important Cowboy No One is Talking About

Oklahoma State coach Eric Morris. | BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

For all of this to work, the Cowboys need a productive offensive line, too. The two-deep projections are also filled with transfers. There may be no offensive lineman more important than Braydon Nelson.

The left tackle has produced for Morris at North Texas since he showed up as a true freshman in 2024 out of Kilgore, Texas. The honorable mention all-State football player wasn’t highly recruited, even though he was a three-sport star and won a state title in discus his senior year.

He was good enough to start right away at UNT. He started 11 of the 12 games he played, and Pro Football Focus named him a freshman all-American. He also showed he could play multiple positions, as he worked at right guard and left tackle. The Mean Green were third in FBS in total offense and fourth in passing offense.

UNT was even better in 2025, as the Mean Green went 12-2 and reached the American Conference championship game. Nelson got better, too. He played most of his games at left tackle but showed he could also play right tackle. He was a second-team all-American Conference selection and PFF graded him as the seventh-best offensive lineman in the league. The offense led the nation in scoring offense and rushing touchdowns.

Nelson helped pave the way for that. He has two years of experience with the offense and knowing what Morris and his staff want. He’s there to protect Mestemaker’s blind side and has the trust of the triplets to be in the right place at the right time.

Offensive linemen tend to get less recognition. But if Mestemaker, Hawkins and Young and dominating headlines for the Cowboys, look at the left tackle leading the way. Chances are he’ll be having a great season, too.