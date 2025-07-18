Will Oklahoma State's 2010s Shortcomings Sting More as Time Passes?
Oklahoma State has had some heartbreaking losses over the years, and some of those losses could sting even more over the next few years.
Everyone in Stillwater is focused on the upcoming 2025 season. After winning only three games in 2024, OSU is hoping to bounce back and return to its winning ways.
Mike Gundy survived the chaotic offseason that saw massive overhauls with the roster and coaching staff. Going into his 21st season as the program’s leader, Gundy has one of his most difficult challenges ahead.
Unfortunately for the Cowboys, the magical era for Gundy could be in its final stage. While OSU chose to keep him around this year, he is certainly on the hot seat moving forward.
If this new era with the transfer portal and NIL proves to be too much for Gundy to adapt to, he could soon be on the way out. Of course, it would be a bitter end to an incredible tenure, but it would only prompt numerous what ifs as time progresses.
In the 2010s, OSU had easily the best decade in program history, finishing each year with a winning record and making 10 bowl games. However, it was also one of the most crushing decades in OSU history.
Every year, the Cowboys knew they had a chance to do something special. From being a Big 12 contender to even being in the national title conversation, OSU was one of the top teams in the country, which made every heartbreaking loss so much worse.
From championship-busting Bedlam losses to unfathomable upsets against Iowa State or Central Michigan, the Cowboys saw it all. With so many teams capable of getting over the hump but never truly being able to do so, mediocrity in the current era will only lead to reminiscing about those teams and that era.
If OSU is unable to get back to its national contender status and struggles to be a powerhouse in the Big 12, the losses of the 2010s will only haunt Cowboy fans even more. The hope for more great seasons won’t die any time soon, but the pain of those earlier losses won’t either.