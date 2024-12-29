Will Oklahoma State Enter 2025 With Four Quarterbacks?
Oklahoma State just added another potential starting quarterback, and the future of its other three may have shifted.
The winter transfer portal window has closed, but the Cowboys still found a way to make some noise in the aftermath, adding TCU transfer Hauss Hejny. A former four-star recruit who redshirted in 2024, Hejny brings four years of eligibility to Stillwater and could compete for the starting job in his first year.
Following OSU’s new offensive coordinator, Doug Meacham, from TCU to OSU, Hejny already has some familiarity with the Cowboys’ staff. That could translate to an easy transition for the highly touted transfer and help him fit seamlessly in Stillwater.
Of course, Hejny’s addition was somewhat unexpected. With OSU already having three potential starters on the roster, the quarterback position already had a slew of questions. With Hejny’s addition, all three of OSU’s expected returners have a case to make their departure when the spring portal window opens.
Garret Rangel seems to be in line for the starting job as he enters his fourth season in Stillwater. However, with younger talent around him, the Cowboys could easily opt for someone who could be around the program a bit longer. After losing out on the starting job in the past two seasons, it would make sense if Rangel wanted a fresh start elsewhere.
Meanwhile, the only other returning quarterback to play last season suddenly has some new competition. Maealiuaki Smith expected to enter 2025 as the only OSU quarterback with four years of eligibility, but Hejny comes in as another class of 2024 recruit with plenty of time left in his college career. If Hejny has an impressive start to his time in Stillwater, Smith could be looking for a new home.
On the other hand, Zane Flores waited his turn to get on the field in 2024, but an injury ended his season early. He has still not seen the field as a Cowboy in two seasons, and with three quarterbacks to compete against, the former three-star could be the best bet to look for a new school in the coming months.
