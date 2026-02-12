Would The Return Of Bedlam Boost OSU's Playoff Chances Down The Road?

One of the greatest college rivalry games might just be returning.

The coveted Bedlam football game was one of the most anticipated rivalry matchups of the year, and one both the Cowboys and Sooners circled on their calendars. This yearly matchup went away after the 2023 season, as the Pokes sent Oklahoma to the SEC without the Bedlam Trophy. However, recent news indicates the game has a chance to make a return.

It was reported that the mayors of both Stillwater and Norman co-authored legislation that would require the two schools to play each other every year. While this legislation still has a long way to go before it becomes a law, you can’t help but think what the return of Bedlam football would mean for OSU.

What would the return of Bedlam mean for the Cowboys?

Adding Oklahoma to its nonconference schedule every year would benefit Oklahoma State greatly. Not only would it revive a game that has been one of the Cowboys' most anticipated matchups every season, but in the new CFP format, it could be a postseason deciding factor.

The Big 12 only had one team represent it last season in the College Football Playoff. The committee believed only Texas Tech had the resume to truly compete for a title and therefore only offered them a spot.

Oklahoma State might be a couple of years away from competing for a spot in the 12-team playoff, but when the Pokes get to that level, a win over an SEC opponent would always help.

Last season, the Sooners were given the eight seed and received a bid to the College Football Playoff. They would ultimately lose in the first round to Alabama, but now know what it takes to reach the postseason in this newer format.

Playing a team that is well decorated, like Oklahoma, couldn’t hinder the Cowboys' chances too much. Either the Pokes win the Bedlam matchup and have another resume builder before even going into Big 12 play, or they see what the team needs to fix before conference play begins.

OSU’s nonconference schedule for next year consists of Tulsa, Oregon and Murray State. The Pokes have one good test in Oregon and then have the annual Turnpike Classic against Tulsa. Keeping this trend and then adding the Sooners into the slot of a team like Murray State would make the Cowboys’ schedule grueling, but wouldn’t give the committee any excuse to not give them a bid if games went their way.

There are a lot of maybes and what-ifs still in the air when it comes to the annual game returning, but it coming back would not only excite the state of Oklahoma, but it would be better for OSU in the long run.